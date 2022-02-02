Kulusevski: “I learned a lot at Juve, I can’t wait to work with Conte”

There Juventus was the absolute protagonist of the market winter, with the Juventus club that in the last week has started a long series of operations, both incoming and outgoing, which have greatly changed the team available to Massimiliano Allegri. The management gave Fiorentina striker Dusan to the Tuscan coach Vlahovic paid to the viola 70 million euros plus five bonuses, in addition to ensuring the performance of the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria , arrived for 7 million euros at Continassa. In addition to them, the purchase of Frosinone defender Federico was also finalized Cats who will remain in Ciociaria until June, with the Bianconeri paying 7.5 million plus 2.5 bonuses.

“At Juventus I learned a lot, it was two intense years with two different coaches, and obviously I learned a lot because it is a great club with very strong players, plus I played with one of the best in the world and it was really a great experience. In Sweden we always watched the Premier League, it was the best league in the world and I think it still is, it’s another world and I kept wondering when I was going to get there. As soon as the opportunity came, I didn’t think twice. I can’t wait to work with Conte, I know him from Inter, he’s an excellent coach, a winner, and I want to be too. I am very happy that he is here and that is one of the reasons why I came. I will listen to him because he knows what he is talking about and I love the fact that his teams always work very hard, I want to learn as much as possible from him and the great players out there. I want to collaborate with them because this is my style. I don’t play alone but with my teammates, and I’m sure we can help each other a lot. “