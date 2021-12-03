Sports

Kulusevski-Juventus: market evaluations

In search of maximum expression, of a key role, of continuity. Dejan Kulusevski, since sporting the shirt of the Juventus, has not yet managed to become a key player: neither with Andrea Pirlo nor with Massimiliano Allegri. A question of characteristics and, above all, of general behavior.

Paid – potentially and overall – 44 million by Atalanta, the Swede in the current season has accrued 18 tokens characterized by 597 ‘. Summary: very few starting shirts (4). In short, an alternative but luxurious. And, in particular, to contextualize.

Top player of Parma di D’Aversa on a 4-3-3 scale, Kulusevski in Turin was used / experimented in different tactical situations: second striker, winger, full-range hairpin, mezzala, atypical attacking midfielder. Result? A minestrone. On the other hand, you know, in the long run, flexibility can even become a boomerang.

Now, however, we are at the point. With a clear decision to take thinking about the good of all: Juve must protect a substantial investment; the 21-year-old from Stockholm must find the final consecration. Put simply, going on like this – wherever you look at it – feels like getting by.

Radiomercato talks about a potential interest from the Premier League, London in the front row, there is real money and getting your hands on a talent of this caliber would represent a calculated risk. All the more so if the Lady were to concretely enter the order of ideas to deprive herself of them. As here, essentially, the game is played.

There is no shortage of ongoing evaluations, and it is conceivable that the parties may speak in the short term to take stock of the situation. As often happens in these cases, much if not all will depend on the will of the person concerned. That is: to stay in Turin and try to climb the hierarchies eclectically, or to begin to consider solidly the opportunity to change scenery? Triple result. Today.

Then, and it could not be otherwise, Juve will have to shed light on the offensive department. Example: find a location in Kulusevski to get – immediately – a “9”. And if numbers in hand, this would in itself represent the main road, you have to deal with the numbers already available: Morata, Kean, Kaio Jorge. In other words, the difficulties are not lacking.

