Kulusevski, the great mystery: Juve unloads him, yet in Serie A he would be useful to many. Give it to Milan or …

Fifteen months ago, when he made his Juve debut, Dejan Kulusevski seemed predestined. First game, first goal, among other things decisive because it was useful to break the deadlock against Sampdoria (the game was then over 3-0). You had the feeling of being in front of a special player: one who, at the age of twenty, enters and affects a large team, is usually a predestined one. Instead, the Swiss player slowly got lost, until he finally lost his way. Due to?

In large part of Juve, which in this period has always been in chaos and never put him in the ideal conditions to express himself to the fullest; in a lower part also his, personal, because he probably suffered this difficult situation and was unable to emerge, letting himself be extinguished. Then add the coaches, first Pirlo and then Allegri: neither of the two has consistently deployed him in his ideal role., the one in which he established himself in great football to the point of convincing Juve to invest 40 million in him. In Parma, in the season of the explosion, Kulusevski was used as an attacking right fielder, an often irrepressible wing. When was he employed in that position in Turin? Hardly ever.

After fifteen months, Juve decided to dump Kulusevski. But isn’t this guy really worth a great team? We think he can be the protagonist in a top club, because he has the qualities to succeed: the speed in the short, the race, the technique, even the sense of goal. However, he needs a company willing to bet on him in a complete way, inserting him in a clear technical project, giving him confidence, not setting him aside from the first difficulties. It has admirers in Premier League, there are the economic resources to convince Juve to sell him (and to relaunch the January transfer market for the Bianconeri). But also in Italy there would be, indeed there are, many teams for which Kulusevski would be a very precious value.

Can you imagine Kulusevski – for example – in Sarri’s 4-3-3 or Italian? Lazio and Fiorentina would have a player built specifically for that football, who is constantly looking for the wings, who asks the attacking outsiders to make a difference. But also the Naples it would benefit, although in those positions Spalletti has more solutions than the biancocelesti and the viola. And even the Milan it would be a right habitat, almost ideal for Kulusevski: a club that is not afraid to focus on young people and to work to enhance them; a coach who could deploy him on the right or as an attacking midfielder. Juve download him, but Dejan has a good future. It just needs to happen in the right place.

