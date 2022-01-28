Kulusevski, there is the return of the flame of Tottenham. The position of Milan … | First page

The Swedish winger born in 2000 is likely to be theand, in light of the greater than expected difficulties encountered by Morata to go to Barcelona, ​​the former Atalanta and Parma jumped to pole position. The player was probed by Arsenal and Everton andThe request made by Juve – an onerous loan of 18 months and a redemption obligation of 35 million euros – however immediately cooled the Rossoneri track and so,

RETURN OF FLAME – The Spurs they have in Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte some great admirers of Kulusevski and, after having received the “no” of Adama Traoré as their right external profile, they have decided to go back to an old ball: compared to the other solutions proposed, the English company puts on the plate conditions very pleasing to Juve, namely the loan with obligation that would allow to fully or partially recover the investment made in January 2020, when the bianconeri won it over Inter Milan at the time coached by Conte for what was then chosen as the best young player in the 2019/2020 championship. The parties are at work in these hours to try to find the right balance from an economic point of view and important news are expected by return of post.

AND AC MILAN … – IMaldini and Massara are currently in a tight position, waiting, and it would be disheartened to make a concrete attempt only in the event that the conditions placed on the table by Juventus – direct competitor for a place in the Champions League – were to change.