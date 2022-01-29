Kulusevski towards Conte and Paratici’s Tottenham

No.in the last week everything has changed. It has changed so much that as the era begins DV7that of Dusan Vlahovic at the center of the Juventus attack, contacts intensify more and more that will make the Juventus market open until the last day. Especially on the way out. And it is the silhouette of Dejan Kulusevski to assume the characteristics of the just man from to sacrifice on the altar of the budget. The Swede claims space and aims to remain in a leading club, Juve have set the price at a quota 35-40 million and also opens to the loan with the obligation of redemption conditional on the achievement of objectives that are far from impossible, the tour of his agent Alessandro Lucci is serving to line up the suitors. There’s Everton, which doesn’t warm Kulusevski’s heart. The Milan, those figures do not talk about it. L’Arsenal it would sink the blow but does not want the obligation to ransom. So is the Tottenham by Fabio Paratici and Antonio With you to surpass everyone: reflections already underway for months, since yesterday a negotiation on a much more solid basis than those of the rivals has actually entered into full swing, the decisive fact is that the primary objectives are blurred (Luis Diaz and Adama Traoré). In short, it can be done, but time is running out. […]