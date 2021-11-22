“Kulusevski was at the dentist this morning, he will be summoned. Dybala? I’ve made a decision.”

Hello dear readers of SpazioJ. Today we will follow the press conference of Massimiliano Allegri And Matthijs de Ligt who will present the challenge of Champions League against the Chelsea, essential to win the primacy of the group.

TALK OF LIGT

How challenging is it to play these games?

“For us tomorrow it is essential to be compact because Chelsea have great quality and they are a lot strong on restart. We need to play an excellent match and I’m sure we will succeed. “

Mentality in the Champions League?

“The mentality in the Champions League is very different. In the Champions League there are many restarts, we have Chiesa and Morata who run a lot. “

How difficult will it be not to think about Atalanta?

“For me it is not difficult because tomorrow we will play in the Champions League and we will play to win the group. We have to think game after game “

Would it be a dream to win the Champions League with Juve?

“Of course it would be a dream to win the Champions League with Juventus but I think the whole team dreams of winning this great trophy.“

Have you talked about renewal with Juve?

“Not now, I’m focused on the games we have to play. In Serie A we are behind and we need players who are focused only on the games.“

Was the first leg match for you the best match ever?

Personally it was a great game, we played with great maturity and a lot of passion. I don’t know if it was the best game of my life. I’m always trying to give my best, it wasn’t the best game ever.

SPEAK HAPPY

On the choices?

Danilo will be out for 2 months. Kulusevski will stay with us, this morning he was at the dentist, he removed 3-4 teeth. We will also have Morata and Kean available.

Alex Sandro?

“Tomorrow it will be available. Then we’ll see in the middle of the field, if I take it off or put on one more. “

Dybala has the minutes in the legs?

“Minutes in the legs I don’t know why he was out.Dybala is called up, with him also Kulusevski. “

Who plays between Kean and Morata?

“Either play one or play the other. Or they play one time each. Kean entered well against Lazio and Morata also played an excellent match. “

Are Ronaldo’s goals missing?

“Are Di Ronaldo’s goals missing? He is a player, centralizer. We have scored fewer goals without him, but we will find him without problems. “

Chiellini and De Sciglio?

“Giorgio will not be available tomorrow, he will be back on Wednesday. De Sciglio could return to the field against Atalanta. “