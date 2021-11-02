Kumail Nanjiani, the unstoppable growth | GQ Italy

We meet to have a coffee in Los Angeles, a little less than two years after the post on Instagram, and he still seems to have Kingo’s physique, with a pair of shoulders that, even under the blue shirt, look superheroic. Splashed with gray, the thick black hair is the same color as his dark and expressive eyes, while the thick eyebrows frame a very square jaw. Having recently finished playing the kind of character he read about in comics as a boy, Nanjiani is trying to understand what it means to be a new type of famous man, starting with what it means to live in the skin of his new superhero.

Prada overcoat, turtleneck, trousers and shoes

I ask him if he’s tired of talking about his body. “Sure,” he replies, in a way that definitely means yes. “In the last year and a half, since I took that picture, I have found that I feel very uncomfortable talking about my body, an unease that only increases.”

Which is a shame, considering it is the topic that almost everyone wants to address. “It’s kind of like being a girl and having your breasts grow,” comments his wife Emily V. Gordon. “At some point you realize that everyone looks at you differently.” As if on a signal, in the middle of our conversation, Nanjiani is recognized by a director. “How are you?” He asks. “You worked your muscles for Marvel, right?”

Nanjiani is keen to say that changing her body was entirely her decision – which, in fact, when the director of Eternals Chloé Zhao saw how big he had become, she was very surprised. “Chloé got a little angry with me for getting fit,” he pauses, careful not to enhance his body. «I shouldn’t say ‘get fit’. For changing my body and having a certain look. ‘ Zhao confides that she was only surprised because she always thought Nanjiani had the right mix of humility and charisma to play Kingo, regardless of her look. “I wanted to make sure he didn’t feel compelled to do it for me,” she continues.