Sports

Kumbulla to Napoli: new transfer market rumors

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee41 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Kumbulla to Napoli in January? Here's what transpires from sources close to the Roma defender [ESCLUSIVA]

Napoli transfer market news: here’s what we discovered about the alleged interest in Kumbulla, the Roma defender

Naples Transfer Market – Kumbulla in January at Napoli? The defender has always been liked by Cristiano Giuntoli since the time of Hellas Verona and could resubmit an offer in the next transfer window given the departure of Manolas.

Transfer market: Napoli-Kumbulla

Kumbulla Rome

According to the information held by the editors of Football Naples 24, sources close to the player let it be known that it is an interest and nothing more in a Napoli key.

There was no contact whatsoever. Roma, if they decide to deprive themselves of Kumbulla on loan or outright, would still have to look for a replacement and at the same time would then reinforce a direct competitor. For these reasons – tell sources close to Kumbulla – the operation is complicated at the moment.

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee41 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sainz: “Step from Top 5, I’m disappointed with the result”

November 15, 2021

Positive Nadal at Covid, announcement on Twitter. The next programs

1 week ago

Gasperini got almost everything wrong in the Champions League group

2 weeks ago

All or Nothing, that’s why Amazon chose Juve

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button