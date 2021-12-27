Kumbulla to Napoli: new transfer market rumors

Naples Transfer Market – Kumbulla in January at Napoli? The defender has always been liked by Cristiano Giuntoli since the time of Hellas Verona and could resubmit an offer in the next transfer window given the departure of Manolas.

According to the information held by the editors of Football Naples 24, sources close to the player let it be known that it is an interest and nothing more in a Napoli key.

There was no contact whatsoever. Roma, if they decide to deprive themselves of Kumbulla on loan or outright, would still have to look for a replacement and at the same time would then reinforce a direct competitor. For these reasons – tell sources close to Kumbulla – the operation is complicated at the moment.