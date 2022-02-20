Kun Agüero: “My heart warned me 10 days before in training”

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.18.2022 19:47:36





The October 30, 2021 will be remembered as the day Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero lived his last game as a footballer professionalhebecause during the game between Barcelona and Alaves suffered from a severe chest pain that forced him to leave the field of play, it was later confirmed that he suffered from a cardiac arrhythmia.

After his retirement from professional football, the 33-year-old Argentine revealed some details of heart disease that forced him to put an end to his career.

“My heart warned me before. ten days before, I had a very short arrhythmia in training. It seemed that everything was fine and then it happened in the game. I didn’t expect it either I felt like I was drowning“, said the South American in an interview with Radius 10.

Also, the former player of the Barcelona shared details of his current physical conditionwhich has been affected due to the arrhythmia. “Yesterday I ran 10 minutes on the treadmill and I was already drowning. It is incredible what it is to be an athlete and be active,” he said.

It was last December when Agüero confirmed that he would no longer continue with his career as a professional soccer player due to heart problems. “It’s a very hard time, but I’m just as happy about the decision I made because the first thing is my health”Said the Argentine at the time from the Camp Nou pitch.

​