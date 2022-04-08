Kun Agüero revealed an old dialogue with Pep Guardiola and asked his favorite player at City: “Play it a little more, the guacho breaks it”

Kun recalled the dialogue he had had with the Manchester City manager about the young British star

Manchester City won the first duel of the Champions League quarterfinals against Atlético de Madrid. At the Etihad Stadium, the locals won 1-0 with a goal from Kevin De Bruyne 25 minutes into the second half. Cholo Simeone’s team will try to reverse the series on Wednesday, April 13 when they face each other at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

The Belgian midfielder’s goal came after a excellent personal play by Phil Foden, who had entered minutes before and did it in a great way. The 21-year-old star gave the cast verticality and a precise pass citizenin a lackluster game, at the request of Atlético, where he could not find the way.

Phil Foden enters to replace Kun Agüero in a Manchester City game, under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola (Reuters / Jason Cairnduff)

Just over 24 hours before the match played in Manchester, the revulsive British footballer continues to add praise. this time of a former teammate of his and one of the best players in City history, Sergio Aguero.

“My favorite player entered, Phil Foden played and as always the game changes”, It was the first analysis that Kun made in his account Twitter. “I don’t know what the subject is, but Pep (Guardiola) put it a little more. Now that I don’t play anymore I can say it, Put it on a little longer, nothing happens. The guacho breaks it ”, It was his cheeky defense.

In the video that went viral, Kun Agüero also revealed an old dialogue with the Spanish coach. “You asked me one day, ‘who do you like?’, and I answered Phil Foden, and you said ‘fine’. I told you him!”he insisted.

