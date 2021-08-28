kung fu and inclusion for the new Marvel cinecomic

Producer Kevin Feige, director Destin Daniel Cretton and protagonist Simu Liu told us about their vision of this 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first to feature an Asian. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings will debut in Italian cinemas on September 1st.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, who will make his arrival in Italian cinemas on 1 September 2021, and the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the second of his “Phase Four” after Black Widow.

Based on a minor character from the universe Marvel, lo Shang-Chi of the title, a man with extraordinary (but very human) skills in martial arts, is the first film of MCU which has an Asian character as its protagonist, and in some way is also up to Asian culture as Black Panther it was to the African American and African: because no one better than Marvel (and of Disney) knows how important the theme of representation and inclusiveness is today; and also how rich the Chinese and Oriental film market is in general.

“This film has always been for us to be an integral part of franchise, is a film focused on the experience of Chinese culture,” he said Kevin Feige, Marvel’s über-producer, during an online promotional meeting with the film’s director and cast. “We are extremely aware of the importance of a more varied representation in the cinema.”

And yet Feige also summarizes that of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings as “the story of a father and a son”.

Without going into detail to avoid unwelcome spoilers, the film – on which they come from the United States extremely positive comments, in particular with respect to action scenes, as well as from the point of view of representation – tells the story of a young martial arts expert who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and confrontation with his traumatic past when he is dragged into the network of a mysterious criminal organization, the Ten Rings, led by a leader known as Mandarin, with which Shang-Chi he had had connections in the past (which, at this point, should be pretty obvious).

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

“Shang-Chi’s story touched me closely, “explained the director, Destin Daniel Cretton, one who before becoming a full-time director worked in an organization that supported and helped adolescents at risk. “It’s a work that has influenced my whole life and my view of the world,” he explained, “and of course also my way of looking at cinema. The stories that appeal to me contain humor and optimism but they don’t take my eyes off things. dark and painful of life, and I think this film reflects that approach. “

For Cretton, who also appreciated how the one in this film is not the usual superhero who owes his powers to some external or alien element, but who is one who knows how to fight well because he has trained hard, Shang-Chi is “a man who has to deal with the past, with the pain and the joys he has experienced, and accept all this to grow as an individual”.

Loading... Advertisements

In the role of this protagonist there is a decidedly little-known actor, at least up to now, Simu Liu. Feige, during this meeting, he was able to recall how the risk of choosing Robert Downey Jr. as the protagonist of Iron Man was the winning bet and the fundamental move for the birth of the MCU, but much more modestly, instead of offering itself as a further winning bet by the manufacturer, Liu took the opportunity to ask Feige if its self-nomination tweet they had done something, at the time of the casting. “When you tweet, you never know if you’re going to be read by someone who really matters or a 19-year-old intern,” he joked. “I’ve never actually seen those tweets,” he replied Feige. “To guarantee you the part was the quality of your acting, and the professionalism demonstrated during each audition and each meeting.. “And who knows if the somersault backwards that Simu Liu he said that at the end of the first audition (“I thought it was a good way to close the audition for the role of a Marvel superhero”) he did not somehow positively impress the casting directors.

Also Destin Daniel Cretton took his risks during the first contacts between him and the Marvel for the direction of the film. “I was a little scared of a film of this scale and this type, and when I first met Kevin I decided to be 100% myself, which my friends don’t always recommend,” he said. “And so I confessed to him that just a few weeks earlier I had called my agent and asked him to never let me make a Marvel movie. But then when I learned that they were looking for a regsita for Shang-Chi, something lit up in me, and I decided I had to try instead. I also talked to my friend Ryan Coogler,” he added Cretton, “and I explained to him my fears, the fear that a film like this could change me, but he reassured me, and I discovered that everything he had told me was true: the pressure you go through when directing a film like this is enormous, but it doesn’t come from the people you work with or the people you work for. On the set there was a great desire to work following the curiosity and the desire to explore, something that comes from above, from the production, and descends to infect every single member of the crew.. “

And on the question of representation, Crettor is lapidary: “The important thing from an Asian culture standpoint, is that this is a Marvel movie. And so doing a bad Marvel movie would be doing our culture a disservice.. “