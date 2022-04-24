Entertainment

Kunno arrested in Paris

The name of the influencer kunno be back andin the midst of controversysince it was recently revealed that the young man was detained by french policea when trying to record content for their social networks.

According to information published in different media, everything happened a few days ago, when the young man was walking around the Eiffel Tower, Paris, Francewhen by mistake broke the laws of this country while trying to film a video.

Immediately, police officers approached him to arrest him, since he was in a zrestricted area of ​​the tower, which is punishable by jail. Nevertheless; the policemen let the influencer go in a matter of minutesbut not before warning him that he would not have a second chance.

Kunno in Paris

Kunno himself would have talked about this experience on his social networks, where he revealed that for a moment he did think he would spend several days in jail, fortunately having been a tourist saved him from going to prison.

Although he was arrested, he did not set foot in prison.

Now, the controversial young man, who has just made his debut as an actor for a Netflix series, is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to participate with a famous jewelry brand in the city’s carnival.

kunno

