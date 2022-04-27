Kunno in new scandal, model points him out for alleged harassment

who continues in middle of controversy is the tik toker kunnoand it is that after it became known that it was arrested in paris for invading a restricted section of the Eiffel Tower, Now he was singled out for alleged harassment.

Through social media, a name model Rene Preciadoexhibited the alleged conduct that Kunno has had with him and revealed that through private messages the self-proclaimed artist requested intimate favors in exchange for luxuries.

Preciado, in his Instagram stories, shared several screenshots in which he assures that the famous influencer was chasing him and even pointed him out directly if he had offered to travel with him to Francein exchange of spend a night togetherwhich motivated him to make the situation public: “Why do you cancel them crack (the messages)? Are you embarrassed that you offered to take me to Paris to fuck you? wrote the fitness model.

He even showed part of a conversation he had with Kunno in which he asked him to leave him alone, to which he responded asking for forgiveness and even He promised never to do it again something that according to the young man did not comply: “I won’t let it go crack, because you did it again. They are part of the whole ball that you criticize so much “he added.

Finally, René published the last interaction that the tiktoker had with him when he sent him hearts in a photograph in which he appeared bare-chested: “What would you do?” he asked his followers.

It should be noted that Kunno has not commented on this so far; however the model ensured that this He has already deleted all the conversations, although he assured that he has everything documented.