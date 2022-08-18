Kurt Cobain: Addictions, divorces and 27 homes: the erratic life of Frances Bean Cobain, the discreet daughter of ‘grunge’ | People

“A few years from now, you’ll see this and say, ‘Thank you, Dad!’ Who jokes with this phrase, while looking at Kurt Cobain holding a bottle and his daughter just months old, is Krist Novoselic, bassist and one of the founders of Nirvana, in an interview with MTV in 1992. Since her birth, Frances Bean Cobain ( Los Angeles, 30 years old) became the center of attention in each of the public appearances of the band that would define the scene grungy Y underground of the nineties and that had consecrated its leader as the icon of generation X.

Mythical is that image in which Frances —who owes her middle name (Bean) to the appearance with which her father compared her in her first ultrasound— appears crying inconsolably in the arms of the drag queen RuPaul on the red carpet at the 1993 MTV Awards, along with his father and a young Dave Grohl. “I am fully convinced that that photo perfectly captures the personality that was being forged. You are the reason that I am the way I am”, explained in 2018 the very protagonist of the image in the podcast directed by RuPaul himself, What´s the Tee.

And how is Frances Bean Cobain? For most, a great mystery. The only descendant they had during their relationship Kurt Cobain and Hole singer Courtney Love was already famous before she was born, with withdrawal syndrome, on August 18, 1992. Now, at exactly 30 years old, the young woman lives far from the media focus, he defines himself as a “visual artist” and is dedicated to safeguarding his father’s legacy.

Frances Bean Cobain in RuPaul’s arms with Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain at the 1993 MTV Awards. Jeff Kravitz (FilmMagic, Inc)

If his mother became the widow of the grungy With Cobain’s suicide on April 5, 1994, she would have to assume, much to her regret, the role of daughter and orphan. And all this in just 20 months. “I can’t bear the thought of Frances becoming a sinister, miserable and self-destructive rocker like I have become (…) her life will be much happier without me,” her father wrote in the suicide note they found together. to his corpse.

Although she has had timid forays into the world of music —in an interview she would define her sound as if PJ Harvey and Fiona Apple were in a fist fight, a fight only broken by the cries of Dolly Parton and Jeff Buckley from heaven—, the daughter Cobain, whose godparents are REM singer Michael Stipe and actress Drew Barrymore, has not become the “sinister, miserable, self-destructive rocker” her father feared. Despite her timid dabbling, she has not even decided on cinema or fashion as a profession. As a teenager, Ella Frances turned down the roles she was offered in the movies to star in the saga Twilight and to embody Tim Burton’s Alice. At 19, and coinciding with her birthday and the 20th anniversary of the album never mindposed for fashion designer and photographer Hedi Slimane, and in 2017 she accompanied Marc Jacobs, a family friend, to the Met gala, after lending her image to the New York designer’s spring campaign.

What Frances de Kurt has inherited, in addition to 140 million euros of the fortune that the leader of Nirvana still generates and control over his image rights, which add up to 100,000 dollars a month (just over 98,400 euros), is his passion for painting and drawing. In 2010 he exhibited his creations for the first time in a gallery in Los Angeles, California, under the pseudonym Fiddle Tim.

Where the young woman also shows her art, in addition to dropper details of her personal life, is on her Instagram profile @thespacewitch, with 1.5 million followers. “I wanted to share some moments that were captured/created last year and that brought me great joy”, he would write on January 2 in his last publication, where you can see, among other images, photos in which his dogs appear, one of her as a baby with her father, her paternal grandmother, Wendy O’Connor, a selfie and also her current partner, the professional skater and musician Riley Hawk, son of the icon of the skateboarding Tony Hawk. Hoping that everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, lots of warmth, and deep self-discovery. Happy New Year”, she concluded the message, which she would launch after spending a year away from social networks, something that, as she herself comments, brought her peace of mind.

A balance that has been difficult to achieve for this young woman who, with just two weeks of life, would be separated from her parents after her mother publicly admitted in an interview in Vanity Fair that she had used heroin during her pregnancy. “If anything keeps me from this thing of the Rock And Roll It’s her, I don’t want her to suffer the consequences of my life”, reflects her deceased father in a home recording in the documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Hell (2015), with unpublished images provided by the family of the leader of Nirvana. Frances was part as executive producer, to take care, as she would later admit, that the myth of her father was not romanticized. Later, she herself would personally ask Lana de Rey through Twitter not to glamorize the suicide of one of the most illustrious members of the 27 club.

Frances Bean Cobain and her mother, Courtney Love, pose at the premiere of ‘Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck’ (2015) at the Sundance Film Festival. Paul Marotta (Getty Images)

The premiere of the film, at the 2015 Sundance Festival, was the perfect excuse for the public reunion between Courtney Love and her, after Frances would have stumbled “like a nomad” in more than 27 different houses throughout her life, but mainly between the farm with her paternal grandmother, Wendy O’Connor, in Olympia (Washington, USA) and the hotel Californian Chateau Marmont, which he frequented with his mother. In 2003, Love would lose custody of her daughter again after an arrest for attempted robbery, drug overdose and suicide threats. The Hole singer got Frances back after spending time in rehab, and in 2009 she would lose her for the third time.

Frances’s love life has also been full of ups and downs, although now she boasts of stability with Hawk. She married musician Isaiah Silva in 2014 and divorced two years later. “I think I got married thinking about making sure I had a family very early, quite the opposite of my parents, who only had stability for two years,” Cobain would reflect in the podcast with RuPaul. During the bitter separation fight, the couple came to an agreement and the singer managed to keep the Martin D-18E guitar with the left bridge that Kurt Cobain used during his iconic MTV Unplugged performance in 1993.

The promotion of the documentary that tells the most intimate facet of her father, in addition, served so that the young woman – who at the age of 16 posed for the magazine ELLE with the pants and sweater that Kurt Cobain had worn to get married in Hawaii – spoke for the first time about the musician’s suicide, of which Courtney would not tell him anything until he was five years old, after many hours of therapy. “Kurt got to the point where he finally had to sacrifice everything he was for his art, because the world demanded it of him. I think that was one of the main triggers of why she felt that she did not want to be here and that everyone would be happier without him, ”explained the young woman, then 22 years old, in an exclusive interview with the magazine rolling stone. “At 15 years old I realized that I could not escape from my father. Even when I’m in the car with the radio on, it’s there. He is larger than life, especially in our culture obsessed with the death of musicians. We love to put them on a pedestal, ”she lamented in the same publication, of which she was an intern and in which one of her senior journalists, David Fricke, would describe her father as the John Lennon of her generation. .

While waiting for the memoirs of Courtney Love, who announced in early August that she had concluded after a decade of work, no one knows for sure if Frances Cobain, who in 2018 acknowledged her addiction to alcohol and drugs, after two years sober, she has seen those images in which Krist Novoselic on MTV predicts to Cobain that he will thank his father in the future. What can be inferred from her words in that exclusive interview in rolling stonein which he also confessed that he did not like Nirvana’s music, is that the discreet daughter of the grungy ever felt a deep nostalgia for something that never happened. “If he [Kurt Cobain] Had I lived, I would have had a father. And that would have been an incredible experience.”