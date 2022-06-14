Kurt Markus, the Wild West photographer who snuck into the pages of fashion magazines, has died

From Avedon to Lindbergh: a tribute to the great fashion photographers

A star named Ouka Leele: the artist of the Madrid Movida dies at the age of 64

“Rest in peace Kurt Markus, a true artist. Your work was precious and beautifully honest. I am honored to have been captured by your lens.” With these words the supermodel Cindy Crawford echoed her on her Instagram profile from the Death of photographer Kurt Markus at the age of 75. As announced hours earlier in the artist’s official account, Markus died on June 13 “surrounded by his family.” That is the brief information that has emerged about the death of the American who, although he is a name unknown to the general public, leaves a great photographic legacy that goes from his particular portrait of cowboys and life in the Wild West –central theme of his work– to iconic fashion images like those shared by Cindy Crawford herself.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Markus was born in rural Montana in 1947 and although he grew up surrounded by cattle, he soon realized that farm work was not for him. “I was born a dreamer and I don’t know any place for a dreamer on any ranch” he stated on one occasion. After passing through the army in the seventies, he self-taught began what would be his profession and passion for the rest of his life: photography. His black and white images featuring cowboys, who even shot from the back of his horse, began to make him world famous and opened the doors for him to also photograph much less anonymous faces. Meryl Streep, Christy Turlington, Zoe Saldana, Laura Dern or Cindy Crawford herself These are just some of the big names that posed for their lens.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

His facet as a fashion photographer was, in fact, as prolific as it was valued by critics. He signed covers and pages for magazines like Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Esquire, Vogue either Vanity Fair and iconic fashion campaigns for brands such as Armani, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Nike. The discreet sensuality of his images and a particular and recognizable style defined a work that is now remembered by his colleagues on social networks.

“He was a great friend. his work should be seen and studied in art schools. I wish I was here to teach that class,” wrote fashion photographer Bruce Weber. Also photographer Pamela Hanson or supermodels Christy Turlington, Helena Christensen or Tatjana Patitz, in addition to various industry profiles such as makeup artists or creative consultants, have also wanted to publicly fire him. “Have a good trip, friend. See you on the mountain,” Turlington wrote.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Recognized over the years with multiple landmark accolades in American photography including multiple Clio Awards and the magazine’s Alfred Eisenstaedt Award LifeMarkus spent the last years of his life in Santa Fe, where he lived with his wife Maria. There he spent all his time capturing the imposing desert landscape of Monument Valley. “I consider it a gift to have found photography and to have dedicated my life to it,” he said. “I never thought of it as a job. I’ve always associated the click of the shutter with the word ‘yes.’

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io