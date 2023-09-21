Kurz informed: Phishing-Mails, Darknet, Fortnite-Vergleich, Osiris-Rex



Verbraucherzentrale NRW warns about phishing emails

The Verbraucherzentrale Nordrhein-Westfalen warns about phishing emails being sent at this time, and that employees are not authorized to do so. With this in mind, you can download the emails in response to possible questions and search for more information; you will find the link below. During the time a film had the Mail-Empfänger angeblich to Urheberrechtsverletzung began. See more hundreds of euros to buy. If you are not sure, you can download a website to check. The Verbraucherzentrale NRW warned that this endeavor cannot be carried out easily, since the link is on a phishing page and alternative software software.







“Piilopuoti” by the international community Strafverfolger geschlossen

Europol merges une action erfolgreiche gegen den Darknet-Marktplatz “Piilopuoti”, die zur Schließung des illegalen Warenumschlagsplatzes geführt hat. Beteiligt waren more europäische Partner unter Federführung des finnischen Zolls wie das deutsche Bundeskriminalamt und das litauische Kriminalpolizei-Büro. Europols europäisches Cybercrime Center habe die internationalen Aktionen koordiniert und operationale Unterstützung sowie technische Expertise beigesteuert. Potenzielle Besucher der Marktplatz-Seite im Tor-Netzwerk sehen jetzt eine Webseite, die auf die Schließung des Dienstes hinweist. Wie Europol erläutert, war die Sprache auf Piilopuoti finnisch. Dort wurden Drugs and illegal Waren in gross Mengen verkauft. The Darknet-Marktplatz will arrive in May 2022 on the Darknet.

Epic Games launches Millionen an Fortnite-Spieler

Epic Games will have a large number of players with American gaming at three billion dollars and Fortnite games. Ab sofort können diese ihre Ansprüche auf einer eigens eingerichteten Website stellen. The Federal Trade Commission, the FTC, has begun informing millions of players via email about this information. Innerhalb der nächsten vier Wochen sollen weitere Fortnite-Spieler entsprechende E-Mails bekommen. Epic Games is worth $245 million in the game, which is due to the “Dunkle Muster” the game will be played on, which is not likely to happen.

NASA probes carry out asteroid tests around the world

Next time, the next day, NASA’s Osiris-Rex probe will see Earth sooner and bring the asteroid probe with it. The war of Osiris Rex in September 2016 from Weltraumbahnhof Cape Canaveral gestartet y rund two Jahre später bei dem Asteroiden Bennu angekommen. Danach erforschte die Sonde den Himmelskörper aus einer Umlaufbahn. Im Oktober 2020 war es ihr dann gelungen, Proben von dessen Oberfläche zu entnehmen. Im Frühjahr 2021 machte sich die Sonde auf den Rückweg zur Erde, wo sie nun am Wochenende vorbeikommen und die Proben abliefern wird. Live broadcasts can be heard on the radio with the NASA broadcaster on the NASA TV channel, available in the app and on the home page. Also on YouTube soll es Livebilder geben, los geht es am Sonntag um 16 Uhr.



(also)

