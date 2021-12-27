Kurzawa and Casale on the list

ROME – Claudio Lotito buys in January, he promised Maurizio Sarri. Lazio ready to reinforce itself in the winter market, in the head of the coach there are two priorities: a left-handed full-back and a deputy Immobile. Everything is linked to the sales: you need to sell to compare, the liquidity index does not allow for mistakes. Several redundancies in Formello that could leave room for new players useful for the sarristi schemes.

Lazio points to Kurzawa and Casale

Lazzari put up for sale because he failed perfectly to get into Sarri’s ways of playing. He could leave on loan, as would Muriqi. Two purchases that cost Lazio just under 40 million euros. It won’t be easy to place them, but it’s a priority. For the defense, two names have emerged so far never denied by the parts of Formello. The first is Nicolò Casale, jolly of Verona aged 23. He can also play on the right and from the center. Also like Naples. The other is Layvin Kurzawa, 29 years old, French from Paris Saint-Germain. He never plays, he wants a change of scenery. Earnings 4 million euros, but moving on loan in mid-season should be recognized half of the salary and with the Growth Decree the outlay would be lower. There are on the transfer list Vavro, Durmisi, Lukaku and Jony. Never entered into Sarri’s plans, now they are essential to unlock the incoming market.