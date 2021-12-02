Kurz’s apocalypse: “I say goodbye to politics”

At the age of 35, after a lightning-fast and fulminating career, former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces the end of his history with politics. Not even two months ago, he resigned as chancellor, under the scandal of a corruption investigation that sees him investigated together with some of his loyalists (he has always declared himself innocent). Now the decision to leave all posts, that of leader of the People’s Party (ÖVP) and that of group leader in Parliament. Conservatives are in shock: everyone was convinced that his successor, long-time diplomat Alexander Schallenberg, was a temporary parenthesis to be filed as soon as the “shadow” chancellor was able to clear his name and return. But here is the bomb, even louder in a country semi paralyzed by the anti-Covid lockdown: the young and ambitious leader leaves politics, forever.

To give him the impetus for such an extreme move would have been the birth, a few days ago, of his first child. A shock that would have made him understand that “there are still many beautiful things in life apart from politics”. “It was an exciting chapter, but it’s time to do something new,” he said, confiding in a friend. But it is clear that the judicial events have something to do with it, as he himself admitted at a press conference.

“I am neither a saint nor a criminal. I am a human being with strengths and weaknesses, ”he told reporters in Vienna. “I will prove the allegations raised against my person to be unfounded, even if I will have to wait years,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy decision for me […]. In the last few weeks, which haven’t been easy, and in the last few days, which have been very beautiful, [mi sono reso conto] how many beautiful things there are outside of politics “.

Kurz then retraced his career, stating that he always did his best to “move our beautiful Austria a bit in the right direction”, but acknowledged that he made some “wrong decisions” during his 10 years in politics. “Lately the flame of enthusiasm has lowered”, because he had to defend himself from “accusations and innuendo”, he continued, complaining that he felt, together with the staff, at times “the prey of a hunt”. “Support and rejection are important in a liberal democracy”. “Now I’m going to take my wife and my son to the hospital,” he concluded, in a communication that did not include questions from reporters.

The allegations are those that Austrian prosecutors notified him in early October, when agents of the Central Public Prosecutor’s Office for Corruption and Economic Affairs (WKStA) raided the Federal Chancellery and the ÖVP headquarters as part of an investigation for corruption against Kurz and his “inner circle”. According to the prosecutors, Kurz would have bribed some news agencies in 2016 to make propaganda against Reinhold Mitterlehner, at the time vice chancellor and president of the People’s Party, with the aim of taking his place. His rise to leadership, in short, would have been facilitated by media bought with bribes and manipulated polls. Furthermore, the WKStA accused Kurz of embezzling taxpayers’ money, as the bribes were allegedly diverted from funds from the Ministry of Finance.

After the raid, opposition parties unanimously called for Kurz’s resignation and called a special session of the National Council to vote on a no-confidence motion. On October 9, 2021, Kurz resigned from the chancellery but announced his intention to remain party president and take direct leadership of the party in the National Assembly. The Greens – comrades in government since 2019 – accepted the agreement, while the opposition parties strongly condemned the move, stating that Kurz would continue to “pull the strings”.

Today, even those threads have snapped, resulting in the end of a political parable that had seen him become, at just 31 years old, the youngest head of government in the world. Since his first term – from December 2017 to May 2019 – Kurz has stood out for his decisive but always impeccable manners. Smooth face, shiny hair perfectly combed back, Kurz immediately appeared as the new face of a traditional party that in recent years has increasingly pressed onto his figure, without the shadow of a rival to contend with him for the scene. Its popularity has grown in the wake of anti-immigration policies and promises of massive tax cuts for the middle classes. His first ruling coalition, with the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ), was viewed by everyone in Europe as an experiment in a possible graft between traditional conservatives and the nationalist and populist ultra-right. The operation – abruptly interrupted by another corruption scandal – was based on two elements: Kurz’s firm will to position himself as European leader (he was the first Federal Chancellor of Austria to make his inaugural visit to Brussels, rather than the neighboring Germany) and the shift of the ÖVP to increasingly extreme positions (especially on issues such as migrants, Islam and homosexual unions).

In 2019 he was at the height of his popularity – Der Spiegel had placed him at the top of his “Who will be important this year abroad?” – when the Ibiza affair came to light on 17 May. In that case the scandal did not affect him directly, but involved his deputy chancellor and president of the FPÖ Heinz-Christian Strache and the vice-president of the FPÖ Johann Gudenus. A video released that day by the Süddeutsche Zeitung and Der Spiegel showed the two FPÖ exponents spreading their arms wide in front of bribery offers from a woman who presented herself to them as the niece of a Russian oligarch close to Vladimir Putin, letting herself go to praise of the Orbán method in the press and suggestions on how to violate the Austrian budget law on the election campaign. The uproar was such as to determine the breakup of the ÖVP-FPÖ coalition; Kurz tried to hold out for a few days, but was soon ousted with a motion of no confidence.

After the 2019 legislative elections, he returned to power, forming another coalition, this time with the Greens. Kurz and his new cabinet were inaugurated in January 2020; however, the coalition’s program was quickly hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has returned to bite the country in recent weeks. On 9 October – following the other corruption investigation, this time against him – Kurz announced the step backwards, indicating as his successor the Foreign Minister Schallenberg (he has the task of communicating to the Austrians the need for a new lockdown also for the vaccinated and the introduction starting from February 1st of the vaccination obligation, given the low immunization rate achieved).

The timing of her farewell to politics is striking, right on the day German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives military honors for the conclusion of her mandate, after 16 years at the helm. Both are leaving their respective countries in the midst of a fourth wave that has hit them much harder than most of Europe. In 2019, the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung compared the two leaders, to the advantage of the young and dynamic Austrian chancellor: Kurz embodied “revolt, trust, dynamism, elegance and determination”, while the German chancellor was a symbol of “stagnation”. No one could have imagined that two years later the rampant Kurz would also hand over his political legacy – and that no, there would be no confrontation.