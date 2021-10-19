Kusama announces 48 new auctions | $ KSM and $ DOT ready for take-off

Kusama raises. And it will start with a program that for 48 consecutive weeks Earth auctions for parachain, expanding its main project. A very important news for all those who have already invested in this cryptocurrency and also for those who follow and invest in Polkadot, which is the twin protocol.

There motion 377 was voted with a large majority – and at the close of the twelfth auction planned for the next October 23 will follow the new one timeline – which will allow an exponential growth both in trading volumes on the network and in the value of $ KSM on the market.

New ideas for growth for Kusama – Polkadot meanwhile warms up the engines

Another great moment for Kusama

Kusama and the Canary Network from Polkadot, or a kind of test network for features that are generally then passed on to the latter. For this the news concerning $ KSM they are not only useful for those who invest directly in this cryptocurrency. We are facing very important news for the entire network and in general for the entire ecosystem of $ DOT. The news was spread via the official Twitter account of the protocol.

The Kusama Council just passed Motion 377 to schedule the next 48 auctions on yours truly. At block # 9,777,777 on Oct. 23, 2021, the 12th auction on Kusama will commence, and continue on a weekly basis for the next 48 weeks. – kusama (@kusamanetwork) October 18, 2021

The Kusama Council approved Motion 377 to include the next 48 actions on its protocol. At block 9,777,777, on October 23, 2021, the twelfth auction of Kusama will start and continue every week for another 48. Unlike in previous auctions, the parachains that win will not be integrated immediately, but during the following lease period . As always the council will have the power to stop the process if there are any problems. Let the chaos begin!

An announcement that helped push the prices of $ KSM – what week over week he earns over 15%, while it is beyond + 5% about 24 hours. Something that has not yet fully reflected on $ DOT, but which inevitably will have to do so in the coming weeks.

Polkadot will also benefit from it

It is not certain that there will be an automatic inclusion in $ DOT – even if this has been the constant path of the entire existence of the two protocols. Polkadot is facing a very important resistance between the $ 40 and $ 41 $, whose break seems to be postponed also due to the very volatile moment for the entire sector, thanks to the arrival of the first Bitcoin ETF.

For Polkadot And Kusama, networks that metaphorically walk hand in hand, could be the umpteenth start of a great period of growth. As we had already indicated correctly during past covers of both tokens.