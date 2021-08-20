Kusama, bull run in progress | New parachain rods

Other auctions, other bull run, other incredible returns for investors. Once again let’s talk about Kusama $ KSM, a network that was among the best in the 2021 and confirming his excellent form, with the announcement of the extension of his auctions for parachain, after the first five ended with a great success.

They are added six, for a process that will start from the next one September 1st and that will go on for several weeks, with the total of parachain which will thus arrive at 11, slavishly following the timeline that the group had imposed on itself.

Another great success for Kusama – next 6 auctions announced

When the new rods arrive on the Kusama parachains

Let’s start, as we have already said, the next one September 1st, with six new auctions which will follow one another for about 6 weeks, ending during the first week of October. Rather extended times, which were however organized in such a way to allow everyone to remove from staking their own KSM tokens and then bet them on the projects they prefer.

All auctions start with two opening days, followed by 5 days phase of the closure, slavishly following what we have already seen applied with the prime auction of KSM, a system that will, among other things, lead the way for what should also happen on Polkadot, which is system “superior brother“By KSM.

In fact, we remind our readers that Kusama and the canary network of the project Polkadot, that is the network on which the novelties are tested that sooner or later end up, in the case of a positive test, also on the latter. A very interesting development process, which for now has had exactly the desired effects and which has paid off KSM And DOT two cryptocurrencies of great prospect.

Great success for the first 5 auctions

The first five auctions, which took place between June 15th and July 20th, were hugely successful. There were 18 crowd loan registered and over 19,000 auction attendees in terms of individual accounts, with a total spend of over 1,300,000 KSM. A participation that has gone beyond the rosiest expectations and which has contributed to Kusama’s enormous popularity among investors in recent weeks.

What to expect from KSM? Is it too late to invest?

In our opinion, absolutely not. We have been following Kusama for a long time and have also included her on our list of emerging cryptocurrencies, trusting even for unsuspected times in the ability of this network to grow, both economically and technologically.

We should not be frightened by the very high prices that the token has reached in the last few hours, prices that could actually be a new one. launch base for a bull run sustained in the medium and long term. Kusama, born as a side project and more jaunty of Polkadot, is actually demonstrating an enviable autonomy and the ability to be able to live a life of its own even as an investment tool. We confirm our usual opinion: KSM remains an interesting, valid and excellent project for the diversification of your portfolio.