Kusama in bull run | Parachain and new services push purchases

Still Kusama on shields: the canary network from Polkadot is experiencing a very good 2021, with growth rates even higher than its main project. To push on the gas once again are the auction on parachain, who are in their second round and are confirming the great interest around KSM.

Will spot purchases and speculators continue to push the price higher for much longer? It will be the subject of our today’s technical and fundamental analysis of the protocol. Which is experiencing a lucky moment also thanks to external projects on its protocol.

Kusama still flies: that’s why it’s the strongest on the market today

The many news on Kusama that push the price of KSM up

In addition to second round of auctions for parachains, which are obviously pushing the price by increasing the demand for tokens that are necessary to participate, there are other innovations within the network. News that are making it one of the most interesting both as regards the concrete use that can be made of it, and on the side of investor interest.

A hub complete for the decentralized finance, managed by Acala Foudnation and that offers a perfectly scalable environment, compatible with the virtual machine from Ethereum and with features that were created precisely to improve the efficiency of protocols DeFi. Inside we also find one stablecoin pegged to the dollar, kUSD, which is collateralized on several levels. All this is also complemented by a ADM, that is an automatic exchange, with fee which can be paid for with any type of supported token. A kind of Uniswap on steroids, which aims to occupy a space that is among the most relevant for today’s blockchain ecosystem.

A parachain on Kusama which operates in parallel with Moonbeam and offering a acnary network with incentives included. A revival of the same development model that allowed a KSM to take flight while doing from test network for the best known, popular and capitalized Polkadot. A project that continues to add feature at a fast pace and demonstrating how Kusama is actually stating how framework not only for testing, but also for development.

Where can Kusama go? A look at technical analysis

Kusama comes from a series of bull run which have pushed the price around $ 400. A price level that very few would have imagined only a few weeks ago. To try to understand what he can do Kusama in the next week of trading, we will use the tools made available to us by the world of technical analysis.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 Moving averages on 7-day KSM

The moving averages, both simple and exponential ones, offer bullish signs clear and free of any kind of doubt or hesitation. However, as is known, moving averages tend to overrepresent the trend that has already materialized – they will therefore also have to be compared with what is offered by technical indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI BUY 🟢 ADI BUY 🟢 HIGH / LOWS NEUTRAL MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE NEUTRAL STOCH NEUTRAL Indicators on the 7-day KSM

Technical indicators are also very optimistic about the next week from Kusama, despite the token already coming from a race that is almost unbelievable and has burned all the competitors, in a phase that is however rewarding almost all the protocols of the decentralized finance sector. The signals, therefore, over the week, are particularly encouraging for all those who wish to enter this market.

A look at supports and resistances

Regarding the resistances we have an important price level to overcome a $ 420, which would confirm, if exceeded, the extraordinary strength of the bull run by Kusama. As for supports, leading technical analysts stare $ 260 as an initial support to confirm the bull run, a price level that our experts believe, however, to be excessively low. We believe that the eventual battle of the bears will have to fight around the 330-350$, much more credible support level.

However, Kusama confirms himself as a great project – with great potential in terms of growth, both technological and market value. For those looking for alternatives to the main cryptocurrencies on which bet even for diversification purposes, this is a very attractive candidate.