Kuzu, a superfood imported from traditional Chinese medicine

The Chinese civilization is one of the oldest in the world, as is its medical system, which is about 2,000 years old. The Chinese traditional medicine It is a system based on the idea that a type of energy called qi flows through the body through the meridians.

In this belief, if the flow of qi is obstructed or unbalanced, illness can occur. The causes for which this imbalance can happen have to do both with what are called external forces, which include cold or heat; internal forces, which have to do with emotions as well as lifestyle factors, such as poor diet, lack of sleep or excess alcohol.

In traditional Chinese medicine there are 50 essential plants to restore the body’s balance. The kuzu, a root native to China and Japan, is one of them and due to the large number of properties and nutrients it contains, it is considered a superfood. This root can be consumed both in powder and in tablets, although for gastrointestinal applications the former is much more recommended.

Help with stomach problems

Kuzu is associated by traditional Chinese medicine with the spleen and stomach meridians and is used to reduce fever, control diarrhoea, rebuild intestinal flora and lower blood pressure. It is a product that stands out for its content in essential oils and flavonoidswhich helps reduce abdominal pain, relieving the symptoms of indigestion, gas, abdominal inflammation and gastritis.

The daidzein, an isoflavone that this root contains has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It is a substance that helps improve blood circulation, lowers blood pressure, promotes brain irrigation and improves the functioning of the nervous system, thus helping to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, it is considered a good treatment for diabetes as it controls and lowers blood sugar levels. This is because it has vasodilator effects, that is, it increases blood flow by dilating the capillaries and therefore relieves headaches, prevents heart disease and high blood pressure.

Ways to take the kuzu

can be consumed both in powder and tablets. Its natural form will always be preserved and provide a greater amount of nutrients. The ideal way to consume it is by dissolving two teaspoons in a glass of water and boiling the mixture for five minutes so that it acquires a gelatinous and pinkish consistency.

Being a neutral taste You can add two teaspoons to apple juice, if you want sweet, or a few drops of soy if you want salty. Thanks to its thickening effect, it can be added to soups, vegetables, quiches and even sweets.





