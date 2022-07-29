Kyan Khojandi is a dad… Nicki Minaj announces a documentary series about his life…

July 29, 2022

Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for their support a year after his heart attack

A year ago, Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul, victim of a heart attack. The actor split from a word published on Twitterin order to thank his fans for their support, explaining that he will “always feel unworthy of this”.

“A thank you to you, whoever you are. A year ago today, I briefly flirted with “death” and it sparked a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will always feel unworthy of it but I will also always be grateful and seek to pass it on. Thanks. No response necessary,” he wrote.

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is currently streaming on Netflix.

Nicki Minaj announces documentary series

Kyan Khojandi is a dad

Pink notebook for Kyan Khojandi! The creator of In short announced on Instagram the birth of her first child with a very funny message!

“Does it take 3 or 6 months? Hour of the wolf. Aspirate snot. Wipes. Last bottle. “He has his father’s eyes.” “Looks like his mother.” Playmat. Book in material that makes noise. Soso la gigi. Sleep. Naps. How does this stroller open. How does this stroller close. Smiles. Happiness “, he writes, before revealing the first name of his son: Liam.

Kyan Khojandi shares the life of Christine Guia. Congratulations to the lucky parents !