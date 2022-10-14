Kyès, the French artist who portrays the stars as Renaissance paintings

In the past, it was important people who were immortalized in portraits. Not only because a painting was an expensive piece of art and a display of money and power, but also because they had a high rank in society. If that practice were to continue today, who would be the people to be seen in the museums of the future? Who would be the faces of the paintings? For the French artist Kyèswould be celebrities like Rihanna, Rosalía, Debbie Harry or Miley Cyrus.

On his Instagram account, Kyès shares his works, which are works by digital art that simulate Renaissance portraits in which the human figure was the center of everything.

In his art he replaces the people who starred them with celebrities of our time, and the results are as beautiful as uncanny. Here, for example, we see Kanye West’s profile portrait:

And here’s a portrait of Scarlett Johanssonwith a classic look but a contemporary face, as we know the actress from ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Ghost World’:

the portrait of Eve Green, for example, is very much in keeping with his dark personality and the roles he usually plays. Here we see her devouring a heart and with her mouth and hands soaked with blood, in a portrait that Kyès made especially for Halloween:

This portrait shows ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor Joy in all her renaissance glory:

Kyès also does commissions, works with musicians and other artists to illustrate his album covers, and does portraits of pop culture characters played by the most famous actresses in cinema. Here Carrie Fisher as Princess Leiain a portrait based on that of Gabrielle Cot by William-Adolphe Bouguereau:

A beautiful Renaissance image of the Rosalia:

And here’s a portrait of the great Debbie Harry from Blondie, based on a photo of the legendary Mick Rock:

