Kygo and DNCE premiere collaboration “Dancing Feet”

the dj Kygowhat He has already accustomed us to his impressive collaborations, such as Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Selena Gomez, One Republic, among many others, this time the dance-rock band led by Joe Jonas joins, DNCE, and together they throwDancing Feet”.

“Dancing Feet” features a funk sound and gives a good taste of the music Kygo has in store for 2022. The single is accompanied by a playful official music video, directed by Johannes Lovundshowing Kygo and the DNCE leader, Joe Jonasenjoying in mode Miami Vice.

“Joe and I met years ago in Vegas and wanted to find the right song to work on together for a while,” he says. Kygo. “When I started working on ‘Dancing Feet’ with David Stewart, it immediately struck me as a special song. I had done a few records with Joe before and we both felt he would be a perfect fit. A few weeks later, Joe and I were in the studio together in Los Angeles and we finally had a song together that we both loved.”

The Norwegian musician born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll first performed in 2013 and became one of the biggest hitmakers in the world. Kygo scored one of his biggest hits with the multi-platinum “It Ain’t Me” (feat. Selena Gomez), hitting the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2019, Kygo released “Higher Love” with Whitney Houston and reached number one. number 1 on Dance Radio, as well as making his mark on a classic. His third full-length album, Golden hourfeatured the anthems “Like It Is” (with Zara Larsson & Tyga), “Lose Somebody” (with OneRepublic), and “I’ll Wait” (Sasha Alex Sloan).

After several years without new music, 2022 marks the return of DNCE as they team up with Kygo to present what is sure to be a hit, with an inimitable and heady mix of rock, pop, dance and funk: “Dancing Feet”.