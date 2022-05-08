kyiv confirms the sinking of another Russian warship

Kyiv – The authorities of Ukraine reported today of the sinking of an amphibious ship Russian off the coast of Odesa, in the south, as well as the shooting down of an enemy missile in the Poltaba region, in the east of the country.

Together with the Russian ship, the Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down a Russian reconnaissance drone in that same area of ​​the Black Sea, sources from the authorities in the Odessa region reported.

The Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense also managed to shoot down a missile in Poltaba, where last month Russian attacks destroyed a refinery in the same region, the Ukrinform portal recalls.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported this morning intense fighting in different parts of Donbas although, according to that source, eight attacks on Donetsk and Lugansk, the two separatist regions in the east of the country, were repelled.

kyiv also reported that the Russian siege continues on the Azovstal steel mill, where Ukrainian troops from Mariupol are resisting and where Russia is supposed to want to organize a parade for May 9, Victory Day over Nazi Germany.

From Mariúpol, the evacuation of another 50 civilians was achieved yesterday. Two days ago, Ukrainian sources had assured that the first Russian troops had already entered the industrial complex, where several hundred civilians and an undetermined number of Ukrainian soldiers are supposedly still refugees.