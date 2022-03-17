Kyiv faces heavy Russian attack despite diplomatic progress

Russian forces bomb another residential building near Kyiv 0:47

(CNN) — Ukrainians face an increasingly desperate situation on the ground as Russian forces attack the capital Kyiv and new targets across the country, despite both nations acknowledging there are signs of progress in ongoing negotiations.



Kyiv has seen an increase in attacks, with two injured in the shelling of a 12-story residential building early on Wednesday. Fires broke out on several floors and a neighboring nine-story building was also damaged in the attack, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said in a statement.

The attack came a day after at least four residential buildings in Kyiv were hit in attacks that killed four people. Residential areas to the east, north and west of the city center were hit by shelling within an hour of each other. And at least 10 people lining up to buy bread were killed when Russian forces shelled the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, a local official, Vyacheslav Chaus, told Ukrainian television.

Attack on Kyiv residential building leaves 2 dead 0:43

Chaus said the attack was indicative of Russia’s use of indirect fire against civilians. “This is not the first bombing of its kind. [en la ciudad], nor the first bombardment of civilians by the enemy. The Russians are bombing and destroying mostly civilian infrastructure in the city of Chernihiv and other cities in the region,” he said.

Currently, a 35-hour curfew is in force throughout the capital, which began at 8:00 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday. It is scheduled to end at 7 a.m. on Thursday. The city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that during the curfew residents will be prohibited from leaving their homes without special permission, adding that people will be able to leave to go to bomb shelters.

Satellite images taken on Monday revealed that, just 38 kilometers northwest of central Kyiv, almost all the houses on the northwestern side of the village of Moschun suffered major damage.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Russia’s negotiating position in talks between the two countries was becoming “more realistic”, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested there was “some hope”. to reach a compromise.

Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with European Union leaders in Kyiv on Tuesday “to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a comprehensive package of support to the state and society. Ukrainians,” a Polish government spokesman said.

Deterioration of the situation in the “hell” of Mariupol

On Wednesday, more than 3,000 cars carrying evacuees from the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol arrived in the central Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia, head of the regional administration Oleksandr Starukh said on his Telegram channel. Among those who arrived in the city were 772 children, he said.

However, Russian forces also attacked the city of Zaporizhia for the first time on Wednesday. Starukh said on his Telegram channel that the train station and the area around the botanical garden were attacked. No human losses were recorded. Separately, the southern command of Ukraine’s armed forces said the damage was probably caused by two missiles, but one did not explode.

Conditions in Mariupol are “unbearable” and “just hell,” residents who fled the city told CNN, as shocking drone footage and satellite images show the utter devastation caused by the Russian bombardment.

Some 350,000 people are trapped in Mariupol and up to 2,500 civilians have been killed, according to Ukrainian authorities. Those who remain in the city have no electricity, water or heating. A woman who managed to escape said that she had spent two weeks in a basement with 60 other people. Another woman said that she let 17 people shelter in her house after her houses were destroyed, and she cooked soup in her garden using rainwater. She described the shells flying overhead “at all hours.”

For weeks, no safe humanitarian corridors have been established to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, under siege since March 1. However, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said some 20,000 people managed to get out on Tuesday.

Ukrainian official Pavlo Kyrylenko accused Russian troops of holding people against their will in a Mariupol hospital on Tuesday, and the city’s deputy mayor Sergei Orlov also said the hospital was occupied by Russian troops. Kyrylenko said a hospital employee recounted that staff and patients were in the basement, where the sick and injured were still being treated.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies on Monday showed the extent of the damage in Mariupol, including homes burning after apparent Russian attacks, a destroyed housing complex and plumes of thick smoke.

Signs of progress in talks

In a televised statement on Wednesday, Zelensky said Russia’s negotiating position in talks with Ukraine was becoming “more realistic” but stressed the need for his country to “keep fighting.”

Zelensky stressed the importance of persevering in the talks, since “every war must end in an agreement”, but added that “we need more time to reach decisions that serve Ukraine’s interests.”

“Negotiations are difficult for obvious reasons, but nevertheless there is a certain hope of reaching a compromise,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday in a televised interview with Russian outlet RBK.

Lavrov also said that negotiations are underway on humanitarian issues, on the situation on the ground in terms of hostilities and on the political settlement. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had not spoken with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, since the start of the war in Ukraine, but that contact between the two leaders could be resumed if necessary.

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian negotiating delegation, was quoted on Wednesday as saying that the talks were “difficult” and “slow”, and that Moscow’s objectives in the negotiations with Ukraine had not changed.

State media outlet RIA Novosti quoted Medinsky on Wednesday as saying that Moscow wants a “peaceful, free, independent and neutral” Ukraine. He added that the country should not be a member of NATO or any military bloc.

On Tuesday, Zelensky appeared to back away from his earlier NATO membership demand for Ukraine, saying “for years we have been hearing that the door is supposedly open (to NATO membership) but now we hear that we cannot enter. And it is true.” And you have to admit it.”

Zelensky speaks before the US Congress.

Zelensky delivered an impassioned speech to members of Congress via video call on Wednesday, drawing bipartisan applause both before and after his statement.

Showing explicit video of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, Zelensky repeated his calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine and made references to Mount Rushmore, the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the White House does not support creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine or supplying the country’s Air Force with new fighter jets.

“In the darkest moment for our country, for all of Europe, I ask you to do more,” Zelensky said. “New sanctions packages are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine grinds to a halt. Restrictions are needed for everyone this unjust regime is based on.”

Ukraine destroys Russian helicopters

The Ukrainian Army destroyed several Russian military helicopters at Kherson International Airport in the south of the country on Tuesday, according to satellite images from Planet Labs.

In the image, a large column of black smoke is seen rising from the airport, with several helicopters on fire. It is the most destructive attack the Ukrainian military has carried out against Russian helicopters during the war, with at least three planes on fire, or destroyed, at the airport. Military vehicles seen near the airport were also hit.

A satellite image shows a large plume of black smoke rising from Kherson International Airport on Tuesday.

Another image, taken by a drone flying over the nearby town of Komyshany, also shows the large plume of smoke rising from the airport. CNN geolocated and verified the authenticity of the image.

On Monday, satellite images from Maxar Technologies showed several Russian military helicopters on the runway at Kherson International Airport. Dozens of military vehicles are also seen in the vicinity.

— With reporting by Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman from Lviv and Gianluca Mezzofiore