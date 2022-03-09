Kyiv has become a fortress and its residents defend it

Zelensky shows that he works from his office in Kyiv 0:56

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — Just two weeks ago, residents of the Ukrainian capital were tending their shops, teaching students in schools or working at their desks.

The Russian invasion changed everything. Literally fighting for their lives, civilians, turned volunteer soldiers, helped build defenses with military precision, and are now manning them.

The trenches go deep into the forests that surround the road that leads to Kyiv from the south. Fortified reserve positions are ready for whatever comes next. Huge metal anti-tank barriers—known here as “the hedgehogs” because of their pointed shape—are placed at regular intervals along the highway. And at every exit makeshift blockades made of sandbags and huge concrete blocks lie.

The people of Kyiv are determined to defend their city.

As Russian forces close in, the resolve of its residents is palpable, and many appear to be in good spirits.

Some display a victory sign as vehicles pass. The blue and yellow national flag can be seen everywhere.

At a checkpoint on the way to Kyiv, volunteer advocates were handing out flowers to women in their cars on Tuesday to mark International Women’s Day.

Many volunteers don’t seem warm enough for the freezing weather. They wear civilian clothes, with oversized coats and sweatpants, an unofficial uniform. His pants are mostly green, black, or camouflage patterned, not the military type, but the civilian pattern made for hunting.

Some, but not all, of the volunteers are armed with automatic rifles and large knives.

Oleksiy Goncharenko, a volunteer in charge of one of the defense posts in Kyiv, told CNN that he works four-hour shifts at the checkpoint.

His face is red from the cold. “It’s fine. It’s just cold,” she says, adding that “the locals are giving us soups and things like that.”

Nearly 40,000 volunteers joined the Territorial Defense Forces in the first two days after the invasion began, according to the chief of staff of the Ukrainian armed forces. In Kyiv alone, 18,000 took up arms when the authorities asked for volunteers and reservists to do so.

Those who couldn’t join the forces (so many people signed up that the Territorial Defense Forces had to start turning people away) are helping in other ways.

They are making Molotov cocktails, sewing camouflage nets for the barricades, distributing food, hot drinks and cigarettes to those standing guard. They are raising money for the army, building more barricades and even painting over road signs in an attempt to confuse the invading forces.

“You will not be alone”

Kateryna Yurko, whose shop was destroyed when a Russian missile landed nearby last week, now spends her time driving back and forth between Kyiv and the Polish border, carrying humanitarian aid for babies and the elderly. She has also made Molotov cocktails for the troops, she says.

Oleksii Erinchak, who runs a bookstore and cafe in central Kyiv, has converted the space into a volunteer center.

“We are trying to prepare for the worst case scenario where we would be surrounded by Russian troops and all supply networks would be destroyed. So we are trying to make sure that each and every building is prepared for this,” he said. CNN.

Another project the volunteers are working on is trying to encourage people to get to know their neighbors, something that is not that common in a big city.

“If everything is blocked, no Internet connection, no phone calls, you will be together with your neighbors (and) they can help you, you will not be alone,” Erinchak said. Most of her work now focuses on establishing neighborhood networks for the distribution of food and medicine.

But Erinchak also continues to sell books, “because there should be something normal going on, even in this situation,” he said. The coffees, however, are free.

Closer to the center of the city, the defenses are stronger.

But here it’s the professionals who run the checkpoints. Tanks and gun launchers are positioned along the main arteries of the city.

Kyiv’s famous Maidan Square, which is located in the heart of the capital, is now a fortress. A large Ukrainian flag flies above the site of the 2014 protests.

The capital’s parks now serve as arenas for military vehicles; commercial areas filled with boutiques, trendy cafes and fancy restaurants are now surrounded by barriers made of sandbags and concrete blocks.

And electronic signs that normally display traffic and commercial information now call for “NATO to close the skies” and proclaim “Glory to Ukraine.”

One of those signs speaks directly to Russian troops. “Russian soldiers, stop. How can you look your children in the eye? Go home and be human,” he says.

Near the Kyiv police headquarters, eight men, two policemen and six members of the National Guard, man a checkpoint and stop all passing vehicles.

National Guard reservist Oleksandr, who asked CNN to use only his first name for his safety, said he spends six hours on the post and then takes six hours to rest.

That usually means four hours of sleep and two hours for whatever else you need to do: take a shower, shave, change your clothes, or send a quick message to your family. Six hours is a long time to stand in the snow, he says, it’s cold.

Around the corner, a small shop remains open, even when all the other businesses around it have closed. Liudmyla, who runs the store, supplies coffee and cigarettes to the soldiers guarding the street in front of his store.

There aren’t many other customers these days, says Liudmyla, who asked CNN to only use her first name for security reasons.

Most people stay at home and don’t venture into the city center. Instead, they remain huddled in basements and subway stations. Liudmyla says that she is determined to remain open and has brought her husband Dmytro to support her. “I work. He is protecting me,” she says.

She says that “there are no words, emotions or reactions that can describe how I feel.”

“We don’t know what day of the week it is today, but we know for sure that it is the 13th day of war,” he says, adding that he thinks the Ukrainians will be “victorious.”

Instead of a goodbye, Liudmyla ends our conversation with what many are thinking here: “Putin is an asshole!”