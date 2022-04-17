kyiv police found more than 900 bodies around the Ukrainian capital

Kyiv — The bodies of more than 900 civilians have been discovered in the region surrounding the capital ukrainiankyiv, after the withdrawal of the russian forcesmost of them with gunshot wounds, police said Friday.

The figure was released shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry vowed to intensify its missile offensive against kyiv in response to alleged Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil. The warning came after the surprise loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior US defense official said was hit by at least one Ukrainian missile.

In the midst of his threats, Moscow was still preparing for its renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. Fighting also continued in the devastated southern city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops burying bodies.. In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, artillery fire on a residential area left seven people dead, including a seven-month-old baby, and 34 wounded, according to the regional governor. Oleh Sinehubov.

Outside kyiv, Andriy Nebytov, the capital’s regional police chief, said the bodies had been dumped on the streets or given temporary burial. He cited police information indicating that 95% of those people died from gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.

Every day more bodies are found, under rubble and in mass graves, he added. He said the highest number of victims was found in Bucha, with more than 350.

According to Nebytov, Bucha utility workers collected and buried the bodies in the kyiv suburb while it remained under Russian control. Russian troops, he added, were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.

the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces occupying parts of the southern Kherson and Zaporizhia regions of terrorizing civilians and persecuting those who were part of Ukraine’s military or government.

“The occupiers think that this will make it easier for them to control this territory. But they are very wrong. They are deluded,” Zelensky said. “The problem with Russia is that it is not accepted – and will never be accepted – by all the Ukrainian people. Russia has lost Ukraine forever.”

In his late-night video address to the nation, Zelensky also said he discussed Mariupol’s fate with military leadership and intelligence officials. He noted that he could not offer details, “but we are doing everything we can to save our people.”

Zelensky said that peace and “how many more Ukrainians the occupiers will have time to kill” depend on Ukraine receiving more external support, reiterating his call for more and faster military aid and an oil embargo. to Russia.

Greater violence could befall kyiv after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of injuring seven people and damaging some 100 residential buildings with airstrikes in Bryansk, a region bordering Ukraine. Authorities in another Russian border region also reported coming under artillery fire from Ukraine on Thursday.

“The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in kyiv will intensify in response to the nationalist regime in kyiv committing any terrorist attacks or diversions on Russian territory,” the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman stated. Igor Konashenkov.

Russia used missiles to destroy a missile system production and repair facility in kyiv, Konashenkov said.

Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed the attacks on targets in Russia, and the reports could not be independently verified.

However, Ukrainian authorities said their forces launched missile attacks on a major Russian warship. A senior US defense official backed up the claim, saying the US now believes the Moskva was hit by at least one Neptune anti-ship missile, and possibly two. The official requested anonymity to comment on an intelligence assessment.

The Moskva, named after the Russian capital, sank while being towed to port on Thursday after sustaining serious damage. Although Moscow did not acknowledge any attack, saying only that a fire had caused ammunition on board to explode, the loss of the ship represents a major victory for Ukraine and a symbolic defeat for Russia.

The sinking of the Russian ship greatly reduces Russia’s offensive capacity in the Black Sea, although military analysts do not agree on the importance of the event for the course of the war.