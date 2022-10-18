News
Kyiv police shoot down Russian kamikaze drone
Posted at 23:11 ET (03:11 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 22:22 ET (02:22 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 22:17 ET (02:17 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 20:04 ET (00:04 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 19:35 ET (23:35 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 15:44 ET (19:44 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 15:35 ET (19:35 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 10:52 ET (14:52 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 08:58 ET (12:58 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 20:04 ET (00:04 GMT) Saturday, October 15, 2022