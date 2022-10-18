News

Kyiv police shoot down Russian kamikaze drone

Photo of Zach Zach4 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Posted at 23:11 ET (03:11 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

Kyiv police shoot down Russian kamikaze drone playing



0:38

Posted at 22:22 ET (02:22 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

Ukraine carries out numerous daily exhumations


1:02

Posted at 22:17 ET (02:17 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

Possible scenarios for Russia if it loses the war in Ukraine


3:48

Posted at 20:04 ET (00:04 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

There is concern in Kyiv about drone attacks "kamikazes"


1:53

Posted at 19:35 ET (23:35 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

Mexican tells how the attacks are lived with "kamikaze drones" in Kyiv


2:15

Posted at 15:44 ET (19:44 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

Musk will continue to finance Starlink in Ukraine


0:54

Posted at 15:35 ET (19:35 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

This was the rescue mission after the Russian 'kamikaze' drone attack on the Ukrainian capital


3:38

Posted at 10:52 ET (14:52 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

NATO and Russia will conduct nuclear exercises


3:52

Posted at 08:58 ET (12:58 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

Concern in Ukraine about the electricity supply in the face of the arrival of winter


1:17

Posted at 20:04 ET (00:04 GMT) Saturday, October 15, 2022

Mexican recounts the terror of living in Ukraine in the midst of bombing


5:39

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach4 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure again

11 mins ago

4 dismembered bodies found in an Oklahoma river: what we know

55 mins ago

South Korea and the US will carry out large-scale aerial maneuvers in the face of threats of a nuclear test by the Kim Jong-un regime

1 hour ago

South Korea and the US will carry out large-scale aerial maneuvers in the face of threats of a nuclear test by the Kim Jong-un regime

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button