Kyle Allen, the actor of “Between life and death”: other fictions where you can see it

Kyle Allen: The 27-year-old actor already had a recognized career in Hollywood before his leading role in “Between Life and Death.” (Photos: Disney, Netflix, Hulu, Universal Pictures, Prime Video)

A few days after its premiere in Netflix, Between life and death managed to position itself among the first places as one of the most viewed films on the platform. It is a romantic drama that tells the tragic love story of Tessa (Joey King) and Skylar (Kyle Allen), which begins with an accident in which the boy dies and the young woman must face the duel. Between life and death related to the use of flashbacks the life of these lovers: how they met, how they fell in love and how tragedy invades them. But the film goes one step further, since after the tragedy, Skylar tries to communicate with Tessa from beyond the grave.

The protagonist of this romantic plot is Kyle Allen, a 27-year-old actor who has been part of the industry for several years and who managed to achieve the popularity he lacked with this film. We invite you to take a tour of some of the films and series in which he has participated.

Joey King is Tessa and Kyle Allen is Skylar in “Between Life and Death.” (Tina Rowden/Netflix)

Love without barriers (West Side Story)

In this remake made by steven spielberg, Kyle is part of the cast of dancers that walks the streets while a tragic love story is told between María (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort). There he played Balkan, one of the guys from Riff’s gang (Mike Faist), who had been friends with Tony but with whom he later clashes. His time at the Kirov Ballet Academy in Washington DC. he gave him the necessary tools to excel as a dancer.

In the musical “Love without barriers” he played Balkan. (Disney)

ThePath

The series starring Aaron Paul (breaking bad) for Huluhad to Allen as part of his cast. There he played the character of Hawk Lane, the teenage son of Eddie (Paul) and Sarah (michelle monaghan). It is about a very devout boy who is attacked by his schoolmates for professing his faith. The series aired between 20116 and 2018 and had three seasons.

“The Path”: the series starring Aaron Paul where Kyle Allen played his son. (hulu)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

The horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy was attended by Allen in this season broadcast in 2018. There he played Timothy Campbell, a young man who is recruited by the Cooperative for possessing exceptional DNA.

Kyle Allen was also part of the saga of “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (FX)

The map of the perfect moments

In this movie, available on Amazon Prime that was released in 2021, Allen plays Mark, a teenager who lives the same day over and over again. When he meets Margaret (Kathryn Newton) in a library will realize that he is not the only one living in this time loop, but that she is also going through the same condition. Together they will try to solve this situation they are experiencing.

“The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things”, gave life to Mark a young man who lives in a time loop (amazon prime)

For all my life (All My Life)

The film based on a true story was released in 2016. It tells the love story between Jennifer Jenn Carter (Jessica Roth) and Solomon Sun Bye (Harry Shum Jr.). Everything seems to work perfectly between them until a terminal illness threatens Sol’s life. In this film Kyle Allen plays one of Sol’s best friends, Kyle Campbell.

In “For All My Life”, Kyle is the protagonist’s best friend. (Universal Pictures)

