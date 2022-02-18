Kyle Lowry gives an honest assessment of the Miami Heat

Getty Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat (37-21) is currently in first place atop the Eastern Conference, but point guard Kyle Lowry thinks they could be doing much better. Following the Heat’s 107-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, the six-time All-Star gave a brutally honest assessment of the team’s situation.

Emotions ran high after another second-half meltdown at home at FTX Arena, snapping the Heat’s five-game winning streak. During the final two quarters against the Mavericks, Miami shot just 12-for-40 from the field and 1-for-40 from behind the arc.

“I think we’re not even remotely close to where we need to be,” Lowry told reporters after the game. However, the 35-year-old veteran sees the disappointing loss as half the glass full. “Honestly we don’t want to be there yet. We are only in February. We play for April, May and June. That is our thing.”

“You always learn from everything,” Lowry continued. “You learn from every game, from every opportunity you have to be on the pitch. We don’t take it as saying, ‘Uh, man, it’s the end of the world,’ but we look at what we can improve on. That team [Dallas] he’s been playing incredibly well the last two months. They are a really good team and they challenged and won us on our court tonight.”

Lowry had 13 points against the Mavericks, along with four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

The Heat limp into the All-Star Break

Miami has just one more game left, a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 17, before the start of the All-Star break. And based on the growing injured list for Thursday night’s match, the timing couldn’t be more propitious.

The following players were preemptively ruled out and will not travel with the team to Charlotte: Victor Oladipo (knee), Markieff Morris (neck), Tyler Herro (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (personal reasons), and the Heat’s new dual-contract player Javonte Smart, who is finishing up his duties with the Sioux Falls SkyForce.

As of Wednesday night, three Heat players remain in doubt to play against the Hornets: Udonis Haslem (corneal abrasion), Caleb Martin, who already missed Tuesday night’s game due to recurring tendon problems Achilles, and Jimmy Butler, who is playing through a right shoulder injury.

Spoelstra isn’t worried about the Heat’s growing injured list

For the Heat to thrive as a second-half team the way Lowry would like, the roster needs to be in shape. While the growing injury list worries fans, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra feels differently.

“Everything we’re dealing with right now is manageable,” Spoelstra said, according to Anthony Chiang of the miami herald. “A lot of guys give me the same answer. They tell me: ‘If it were the playoffs, I would play tonight.’ Well, it’s not the playoffs and we want to make sure we’re dealing with things in a way that they’re manageable right now and not lead to something else.”

The only Heat player who will compete in the All-Star game is Butler, which means the rest of Miami’s roster will get some much-needed rest after Thursday night’s game. Spoelstra won’t be taking a break, since he’ll be coaching Team Durant in the All-Star game.

