Kyle Lowry shares expensive gift from Jimmy Butler in networks

Getty Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler

the star of Miami Heat Kyle Lowry turned 36 on March 25, and his best friend and teammate, Jimmy Butler, made sure to show the six-time All-Star some affection for his birthday. Before facing the New York Knicks on Friday night, Lowry revealed the incredibly expensive gift he received from Butler.

Lowry shared a video on her Instagram stories to show off her new black and rose gold Rolex watch. “It’s nice to have a teammate with a max contract,” Lowry says, while citing his other best friend, his former Raptors teammate, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, in the text. .

“@demar.derozan you need to improve,” Lowry wrote in a corner of the video post with a series of emojis of laughing and crying faces.

Although Butler, 32, is a brand ambassador for Tag Heuer, he chose to buy Lowry, the godfather of his only daughter, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch. According to him website of the brand, said watch has an initial cost of $32,450.

His Heat teammate PJ Tucker was so impressed with the birthday present that he also posted it on his Instagram stories. Tucker pretended that Lowry’s gift was from both him and the All-Star wing. “Nothing like having rich teammates,” Tucker joked, coincidentally reminding Butler that his birthday is next month.

The locker room looks good after the fight on the pitch

Birthdays can really bring people together and it was heartwarming to see the Heat players in good spirits considering the fight on the pitch between team captain Udonis Haslem and Butler happened just two days earlier.

While playing Golden State on March 23, the Warriors went on a 19-0 run beginning the second half, during which a disagreement between Butler and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra turned into a fight between Butler and Haslem. . The Heat lost 118-104, and though neither Haslem nor Butler spoke to the media after the game, Lowry did his best to clear up the incident.

“Hey, our guys really want to win basketball games and we have guys that work extremely hard,” said Lowry during the postgame press conference. “The passion comes out. Fire and emotions come out sometimes. But like I said, for us it’s nothing. We talked and had a conversation and continued to build.”

Fortunately, it appears that Butler and Haslem have put the situation behind them. Before kick-off at FTX Arena on Friday night, the duo gave each other their pre-match handshake and both looked pumped and ready to go ahead and win.

Lowry said the Heat are still trying to find the right rotation.

As Lowry said, the pressure is on with just eight games remaining in the regular season after Friday’s matchup with the Knicks; and with the return of Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris, the Heat are struggling to find the right lineup to win games.

Falling to an understaffed Warriors, right after losing to an understaffed Sixers, made emotions run high. However, the Heat remain in first place in the Eastern Conference and Lowry is confident they will find their groove before the playoffs begin.

“The rotation still doesn’t look good and we’re trying to figure it out,” Lowry said, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. “Vic is barely recovering. Markieff is barely recovering. We’re still trying to figure out the rotation issue, and that’s going to take time.”

“And not a lot of time, we don’t have a lot of time, but the rotation in the playoffs will be a little bit shorter and tighter and those things will take care of themselves. I think our coach does a good job of figuring things out and he always has, and he will.”

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: The physical state of Conor McGregor generates controversy: How is he today?