Kyle Marvin joins Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in the Apple WeCrashed series

According to reports from Variety, Kyle Marvin will be the protagonist alongside Anne Hathaway And Jared Leto in the next limited series of Apple WeCrashed, which details the fall of WeWork.

The series is based on the podcast of the same name Wondery. We will see the rise and the inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the most valuable startups in the world. Marvin will play Miguel McKelvey, the co-founder of WeWork. Leto will play co-founder Adam Neumann, while Hathaway he will play his wife, Rebekah Neumann.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello they will write and produce WeCrashed as well as following the series as a co-showrunner. Eisenberg has already co-created the hit series Little America, of which he was also showrunner. Last year it was announced that Eisenberg had signed a global deal with the streamer. Is Leto that Hathaway they will also be executive producers. John Requa And Glenn Ficarra they will direct WeCrashed. Charlie Gogolak And Natalie Sandy they will be executive producers along with Emma Ludbrook through its production company Paradox from Leto. Apple Studios will produce, with Wondery as an executive producer.

WeWork it was seen as the next startup to invest in and was valued at nearly $ 50 billion. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 due to revelations about mismanagement.