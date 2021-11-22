Kyle was acquitted. But whoever has armed his hand remains guilty

The camera captures him with a trembling lip, like children a moment before crying, the features are those of adolescence, the face is chubby, no sign of a beard, showing his age, just of age. Even a serious suit, a knotted tie, an out-of-the-ordinary jacket are not enough for someone who is in effect a child of the new millennium. Made two calculations, he must have been born in 2003, it means that at the most they told him about 11 September.

His name is Kyle Rittenhouse. On August 25 last year, in the middle of the pandemic, he fired his Smith & Wesson M & P-15 semi-automatic rifle. He killed two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded a third. All in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It’s not the town where Kyle was born and usually lives. That is called Antioch, it is located a few tens of kilometers away, in Illinois. But these were the days of often violent street protests against the police after the murder of George Floyd, who was suffocated by an agent in Minneapolis. Kyle must have followed the story from home, via social media, radio or TV. And after two days, taking up his rifle, he went to “defend” a city “besieged” by indignant demonstrators.

Kyle was tried under the rules of American justice and was acquitted. According to the court, he acted in self-defense. They did text the filming of that day. He with the rifle, he who shoots, then runs away in pursuit, turns around, shoots again and kills. At the trial he declared that he felt in danger, the third man, the only one injured, gave his testimony acknowledging that he had had a gun with him and that he had threatened the young man. The other two, the dead, could not express their version.

Consoling is little

The acquittal has sparked controversy, many, harsh. Some recalled Kyle’s sympathy for the supremacists, President Trump did not hesitate to take his side at the time. The current president has limited himself to showing understanding towards the anger that the sentence would have triggered, except to recognize the legitimacy of the jury and the criterion used. We can console ourselves by thinking that it could only happen there, on the other side of the ocean, in a nation where weapons are bought at the market and circulate by the millions. But perhaps consoling us is a bit too little.

Half a century ago, fifty years exactly, Dustin Hoffman brought to the screen the parable of David Summer, a peaceful, almost cowardly, mathematical researcher who only an exasperated provocation directed at him and his young wife by a group of potential assassins pushes him to embrace a weapon, more than one I think, and those torturers eliminate one after the other. Straw dog it was not the advance of the series of day and night executioners known in the following years.

Sam Peckinpah’s film delved into the psychology of the meek man who transforms himself, followed him in his effort to resist the violent outburst, questioned where was the good, and the right. If in defense it legitimizes at any cost, assuming that need as humanly irreducible, at most postponable, but never eliminable.

The point is, however one thinks it, David Summer wasn’t Kyle. Net of his age, he had not gone armed like Rambo to bring justice where, according to him, there was not or there was not enough. In fact, whether or not it was fiction (and fiction it was), that of Dustin Hoffman in the cinema could only be defined as a defense of himself and his family (not even all of it, because they had already killed the cat).

But Kyle? Who put that semi-automatic rifle in the hands of a disturbed teenager or, perhaps, simply immature and stuffed with unfortunate theorems about the right to leave the house and free the world from the bad tools of a damaged humanity?

Now that a new adult responsible for the death of two people must find a possibility of redemption in the state is a fact to be taken for granted. That this could pass, as per the American sentence, for a full acquittal having acted in self-defense suggests a crisis of the ratio more internal to the law than to the enacted device. But the theme remains and does not concern the offender (or presumed such). No, it affects the client (s), including culture, languages, ideology that have had some influence on Kyle’s life and mind, and not only on his.

So? Does it make sense to declassify the parable of a sad and unfortunate American boy as an incident in the news or would it not be time to denounce the real culprits of this regression that leads to a militarization of society according to a thought of the right that is increasingly distant and hostile to the rule of law? The American court acquitted Kyle. No court will examine the Trump case as a point of reference for those who stormed the temple of American democracy on January 6. What is the link between the two? Nobody. Or maybe all of them.

