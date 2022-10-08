Kylian Mbappé becomes the highest paid football player (Forbes ranking season 2022-2023)

This Friday, the American magazine Forbes has drawn up its ranking of the football players who will earn the most money during the current 2022-2023 season, between salaries and sponsorship income.

For the first time, it’s Kylian Mbappé who tops this ranking with estimated revenues of $128 million. A record sum in the history of football according to figures compiled each year by Forbes.

In detail, the French striker will pocket 110 million dollars in salaries and other bonuses from his employer, Paris Saint-Germain. In parallel, Forbes estimates Mbappé’s sponsorship revenue at $18 million. Its main sponsors are Nike, Hublot, Oakley, Dior, Panini and EA Sports, which once again put it on the cover of its FIFA 23 game. Recently, Mbappé also invested in the company Sorare and launched its st

$652M for the TOP 10

In total, the top ten in the ranking Forbes (estimated sums before taxes and agent bonuses) will collect some $652 million (salaries + sponsorship), a figure up 11% compared to the TOP 10 last year. The TOP 3, made up of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo alone represents more than 50% of TOP 10 revenues.

The highest paid footballers for the 2022-2023 season (salaries + sponsorship) according to Forbes

1/ Kylian Mbappé (PSG): $128m ($110M salaries / $18M sponsorship)

2/ Lionel Messi (PSG): $120 million ($65M salaries / $55M sponsorship)

3/ Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): $100 million ($40M salaries / $60M sponsorship)

4/ Neymar JR (PSG): $87m ($55M salaries / $32M sponsorship)

5/ Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC): $53M ($35M salaries / $18M sponsorship)

6/ Erling Haaland (Manchester City): $39m ($35M salaries / $4M sponsorship)

7/ Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona): $35M ($27M salaries / $8M sponsorship)

8/ Eden Hazard (Real Madrid): $31m ($27M salaries / $4M sponsorship)

9/ Andrés Iniesta (Vissel Kobe): $30m ($25M salaries / $5M sponsorship)

10/ Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): $29m ($25M salaries / $4M sponsorship)