Kylian Mbappé cold with Lionel Messi? Omar Da Fonseca speaks out
A few hours before facing Benfica Lisbon in the Champions League, the PSG locker room seems to be animated by small crises at the heart of which Kylian Mbappé finds himself. His understanding with the other stars, in particular Neymar and Lionel Messi, questions. Argentinian beIN Sports consultant Omar Da Fonseca talks about this apparent tension.
This Tuesday, October 11, PSG has another appointment with its European destiny. The Parisians are facing Benfica Lisbon for the second time in a week. If they emerge victorious from this fourth day of the Champions League, they would then take a big step towards qualifying for the round of 16 of the competition. All that would then remain was to ensure first place in Group H in the last two matches of the group stage. But among the bad news of the day, there is the absence of Lionel Messi. The six-time Ballon d’Or, very good since the start of the season, is unavailable due to injury. He therefore leaves the keys to the truck to his friend Neymar and the other star of the trio, Kylian Mbappé. Except that the latter does not seem too much in his sneakers in recent weeks.
Kylian Mbappé cold with Lionel Messi? Nothing serious, according to Omar Da Fonseca
Indeed, in addition to being less effective than usual on the pitch, he has an unfortunate tendency to complain about the role given to him in the team. This weekend, he posted some moods on Instagram, in the wake of the draw conceded on the lawn of the Stade de Reims. It is also rumored that his relationship with the Brazilian and the Argentine would not be the friendliest. “Kyky” would feel isolated and undervalued, despite promises made to him by leaders during his resounding contract extension. To the point that a rivalry was born? Omar Da Fonseca don’t believe it. The colorful beIN Sports consultant played for Paris Saint-Germain in the mid-1980s and has been following the career of his compatriot Léo Messi very closely and for a long time. He is knowledgeable about the operation and life of such a locker room.
“They are intelligent, those around them get along well”
Near Tele-Leisureit’s thundering : “No, there is not a rivalry. Between humans, no matter who we are and what job we do, there are always small ego problems and different sensitivities.. But Messi is a guy who has gone far beyond that. He has seen it all, known it all. I do not believe for a second that he is confused with Mbappé. On the contrary, he wants to make himself useful. If he has to give the ball to Mbappé or Neymar, he will do it.”. However, Omar Da Fonseca recognizes that “on the side of Kylian Mbappé, there are perhaps a little too many desires related to his youth. He is 23 years old, Messi is 35. So yes, it is predictable and even acceptable that among the three, for moments, Mbappé is more on edge. But they are smart. They have entourages that get along well.”