Kylian Mbappé extends to PSG: why the French will now eclipse Lionel Messi and Neymar

Crack on the field, skilful communicator, the young 23-year-old striker has now acquired a stratospheric dimension within his club and the world of football… Don’t say “no” to Real Madrid who want…

More collective on the pitch, more individualistic outside, the star Kylian Mbappé has taken on a new dimension with Paris SG. By deciding to stay after a long suspense, he eclipses Neymar and Lionel Messi in the capital who aspires, like the striker, to the greatest achievements.

“Kyky” completed his collection of stars: after the World Cup and the second star sewn on the Blues jersey in 2018, the supersonic French striker won a fifth French championship title at just 23 years old, his fourth with PSG… and probably the most successful on a personal level.

Mbappé carried Paris with his 25 goals and 17 assists in L1, of which he could finish top scorer for the fourth time in a row. He will perhaps equal the record of Jean-Pierre Papin, top scorer for five seasons in a row with Olympique de Marseille (1988-1992), because the genius of Bondy has decided to extend his Parisian contract ending at the end of June.

Despite Real Madrid’s advances, the striker has decided to remain loyal to the club, where he could become the top scorer in history, ahead of Edinson Cavani (200) in the coming months. Failing to become a “galactic” in Spain, the former Monegasque, who in 2017 became the second most expensive player in history by joining Paris for 180 million euros, wants to write his legend in the French capital where he is. born.

With the objective, in sight, of winning the star of the first Champions League of the club, which failed in the final in 2020 against Bayern Munich (1-0).

Altruism

On the ground, the striker spotted as an extraordinary talent since his youngest age in Seine-Saint-Denis, has expanded his panoply.

To his formidable speed and his sense of goal, Mbappé added a good dose of altruism by distributing assists (17 before the last day). He has also fleshed out his dribbling, with an unstoppable jerk, and he is even starting to score with his head. Off the field, the prodigy, on the other hand, plays it more and more lonely. His most spectacular action on this subject remains his refusal to participate in a collective marketing session with the France team, to “move the lines” of the collective management of image rights at the Blues, according to his representatives. .

Mbappé and his entourage, his mother Fayza Lamari in the lead, who jealously watches over the positive image of her son, intend that his individual value be distinguished, at the risk of hurting his reputation. Skilled communicator, the player knows how to defend his point of view publicly. At the start of the season, he returned to the newspaper L’Équipe on the missed Euro for the France team, his missed shot on goal, and frankly on his desires to leave PSG. Before staying and being the best player of the season.

“People don’t understand the ego”

Mbappé also knows how to defend himself from accusations of individualism. “People don’t understand ego,” he explained on RMC, “No one but yourself is going to push you.” In Esquire magazine, he didn’t deny being a star. “If your face is all over town, all over the world, it’s certain” that you are a star, he said. “Being a star is a status, but it doesn’t make me a better person than others.”

Muse of the American equipment manufacturer Nike, Mbappé, who has more than 70 million subscribers on the social network Instagram, has also signed partnership contracts with the fashion designer Dior and the watchmaker Hublot. Wherever he goes in France, except Marseille, Mbappé remains number one on the applause meter, at the Parc des Princes, at the Clermont stadium or in training for the Blues at Clairefontaine.

“I always wanted to be the first everywhere in the French team as in the club”, said the striker with 54 caps and 26 goals after his magnificent match at the end of March against South Africa (5-0), eyeing the Thierry Henry’s record (51 goals). “I know there is still a long way to go because what +Titi+ did, nobody did”.

His coach, Didier Deschamps, who finds him “radiant”, underlines that Mbappé “has the intelligence to be part of a collective on and off the field. So much the better that the France team can have a player like him. He knows it, it’s not Kylian and the others but Kylian with the others”.