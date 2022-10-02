Kylian Mbappé future best player in the world, Leo Messi makes an update

Leo Messi made the show again this Saturday evening in Ligue 1 against Nice. La Pulga scored a superb free kick and once again demonstrated that he is more ready than ever to face the challenges ahead. PSG and Argentina. Another scorer against the Aiglons, Kylian Mbappé made him talk about his sense of goal. The world champion however started the meeting on the bench, Hugo Ekitike having been preferred to him. Mbappé has been talked about a lot in recent weeks, while his behavior sometimes considered selfish does not necessarily please. There are reports that tensions even exist with Neymar and Leo Messi.

Mbappé, Leo Messi is a fan

Yet that’s not what transpires most of the time when the trio are on the pitch. In recent hours, during an interview with Téléfoot, Messi made an update on Kylian Mbappé. According to him, the Frenchman will be one of the best players in the world: “Mbappé is a real beast. He is super strong. In duels, in one on one, he looks for space, goes very fast. He has a great sense of goal. He is very complete, as he has already demonstrated. He will be among the very best in the world for years to come”. Regarding Neymar, Leo Messi also had very strong words : “With Neymar, we know each other by heart. We had a blast together at Barça for several seasons.

I am delighted to play with him, to meet him on a daily basis.” This will please those who are interested.

🔴📊The MNM at PSG is currently at 29 goals since the start of the season in all competitions

11 goals in 10 games for Mbappé🇫🇷

7 goals in 12 games for Messi🇦🇷

11 goals in 12 games for Neymar🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/wy2Pw4NTqj — 📊Mbappé DataBase📊 (@StatsKMbappe) October 2, 2022

Internet users react

This rather strong statement by Leo Messi on Kylian Mbappé has been commented on quite a bit on Twitter.

We could see in particular as comments on the subject :

“It’s madness, even when he is in the light he talks about his teammates, you are the goat Messi…”

“How not to love this guy with such a mentality”

“Even the goat says so…”

“People who think that Mbappé is stronger than Messi or CR7 at the same age, your football knowledge is really very limited”

“Lionel Messi has delivered 7 assists since the start of the season. – 4 for Mbappé – 3 for Neymar…”

“We have trivialized the fact of having Leo Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé in the same club… And that’s not normal! When I speak with Belgian and German friends, they make me realize that it is EXTRAORDINARY! And they are right!!!”

Leo Messi has big goals for this end of the year.

He is aiming for the title at the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. This event will most certainly be his last opportunity to win such a competition.. Same story on the side of Neymar Jr with Brazil. Something to make fans salivate before the start of this 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

SPONSORED CONTENT













