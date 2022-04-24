Kylian Mbappé his family meets with leaders and demands conditions for his renewal | french league

The future of Kylian Mbappé has not had an outcome yet. Real Madrid is still bidding for the Frenchman, and Paris Saint-Germain does not want to let him leave the ranks of the institution. His family does not want Kylian to leave France either, and they are doing their best to set conditions in order to favor both the player and the club.

Fayza Lamari, the player’s mother, traveled to Doha, Qatar, to meet with the club’s owners, with the aim of starting favorable negotiations for both the player and the club. The renewal is an item that the Qatari owner, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, wants to seal, and the relatives of Kylian Mbappé are willing to listen to the leaders’ proposals, but they are not only going to listen to them, but to propose three conditions, which according to the newspaper Le Parisien looking to close.

The first condition is that Kylian Mbappé is part of an institution with the desire to succeed in Europe. The Uefa Champions League has always been the ambition of the Parisian club, and for the 2021-22 season, they put together a team that dreamed of achieving it by adding Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and a certain Lionel Andrés Messi to their ranks.

However, the illusion vanished in the round of 16 when Real Madrid reversed the series at the Santiago Bernabéu. Thus, the efforts of the Qatari will have to exceed what was expected this season for the former Monaco to give PSG that medal.

The second thing that Fayza Lamari discussed was that an ambitious team that is fighting in the Uefa Champions League, as stated in the first condition, has to have a new coach in its ranks. Mauricio Pochettino will not continue on the bench, and the club will have to bring in a strategist with the yearning and desire to win big titles and not just the usual achievement of Ligue 1.

Finally, Kylian Mbappé’s mother demanded that what PSG plans to offer the French star for the renewal be reviewed. The Parisian club explained to him what they are willing to offer to keep him in the Parc des Princes. That offer amounts to 50 million euros net per season and a premium for signing the renewal that would amount to 100 million euros net, that is, it could go to 200 million euros gross.

The Parisians will seek a renewal until 2024 with an option to extend it until 2025. An offer that is undoubtedly striking is what the Qatari leaders are offering, but the final decision will be up to Kylian Mbappé and his family. The Frenchman has lately maintained that there are several factors that make him think about his future.