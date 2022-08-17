Kylian Mbappé in crisis with PSG, his mother’s development ignites Twitter

In recent hours, Kylian Mbappé has been talking a lot about him. The performance of the world champion did not raise the crowds against Montpellier last Saturday at the Parc des Princes. What he is accused of is his nonchalant and sulky behavior on the pitch. Also, his falling out with Neymar Jr for a penalty story did not work in his favor. For some media, it is also much more than a penalty story between the two men, because Mbappé would have recently asked his management to sell the Brazilian during the transfer window.

The former Barca would have found out, which would have considerably damaged their once close relationship. To make matters worse, we now learn that Mbappé would be disappointed with the promises not kept by the PSG during this transfer window but also concerning his status in the team.

PSG manages the crisis ‘internally’

For Saber Desfarges, Mbappé would have negotiated to be THE star of the PSG project to extend his contract. The fact that the other players do not agree with him would annoy him and even isolate him more and more in the locker room. Faced with this flood of information that is necessarily difficult to manage for the Parisian club and its entourage, Fayza Lamari, his mother, came out of silence during an exchange with the Algerian media. Kora More. The latter reports: Regarding the crisis that has occurred in recent days at Paris Saint-Germain, Fayza Lamari refused to talk about the details of what would have happened in recent days.

She just said: Things are handled internally at Paris Saint-Germain, everything is fine. “. What to calm the fire a little…

🚨 Fayza Lamari, mother of Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷, at @KoraPlusEG on recent events:

“Things are managed internally at Paris Saint-Germain, everything is fine! » — Hadrian Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) August 16, 2022

Internet users react

This release of Fayza Lamari was obviously quickly commented on social networks.

In particular, we could see from the fans of PSG :

“Not very reassuring ma’am…that’s exactly what I would have said if nothing was wrong”

“Ptdrrr the statement was made to reassure us?”

“It’s an excellent answer to the problems in a company that happen every day. We dot the i’s and we focus on the common objective…”

“At the next penalty, if you see Mbappé take the ball from Neymar, it’s because Mbappé > PSG…”

"it's too much we win a match 5-2 we produce a good Soccer we hadn't seen that for a year or two and it still speaks of the controversy over help out of pity "Here we are in a case of crisis management. You promised a new status to a guy, and all of a sudden you have a guy that you had put in the closet who is going back to doing the job. It's up to the board to manage as best as possible…"

"Over here we support psg, those who support a player and want to wage war on another player must stop supporting our club."

