Kylian Mbappe is back

The time for recovery has come for Kylian Mbappé! The 2018 world champion, who extended his contract with PSG this summer when everyone was waiting for him at Real Madrid, arrived at Camp des Loges at noon on Monday to make his big return to training after his holidays. The former Monegasque will be accompanied by other internationals who have benefited from a few extra days off, such as Nuno Mendes, Pablo Sarabia, Achraf Hakimi and Presnel Kimpembe.

The elements cited will submit to a battery of medical and physical tests, as usual, before treading the meadow for a collective session at 4:30 p.m., as specified RMC Sports. KM7 notably recently spoke on the side of Monaco, at La Turbie. The youngsters El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Nathan Bitumazala arrived first early in the morning. The previous week, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr had notably cut short their holidays to return earlier to the training center of the capital club, just like Marquinhos or Keylor Navas.