Kylian Mbappé is in the Spanish capital in the company of a former Real Madrid player!

2022-05-09

madness in Madrid for the lightning visit of the French crack Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish capital, since its future is linked to the real Madrid of Ancelotti for the next season.

Spanish media report that Mbappe Lottinwhich has not renewed with the PSGI travel to Spain accompanied by a teammate but only to spend the afternoon.

“According to the Cope chain, Mbappé is in Madrid accompanied by Achraf and the brother of the former white side. The PSG star is spending the day in the capital.” daily mark.

The arrival of Kylian returns to put the focus of attention since the player is the great objective of the real Madrid for the next season. His presence raises many comments and rumors less than two months after the agreement with the PSG and for the player to make a decision about their fate.