Kylian Mbappé is in the Spanish capital in the company of a former Real Madrid player!
2022-05-09
madness in Madrid for the lightning visit of the French crack Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish capital, since its future is linked to the real Madrid of Ancelotti for the next season.
Spanish media report that Mbappe Lottinwhich has not renewed with the PSGI travel to Spain accompanied by a teammate but only to spend the afternoon.
“According to the Cope chain, Mbappé is in Madrid accompanied by Achraf and the brother of the former white side. The PSG star is spending the day in the capital.” daily mark.
The arrival of Kylian returns to put the focus of attention since the player is the great objective of the real Madrid for the next season. His presence raises many comments and rumors less than two months after the agreement with the PSG and for the player to make a decision about their fate.
💣 BOMBAZO CITIZENS 🔥 Haaland will put on the Manchester City shirt again; will be Pep Guardiola’s star signing for next season in the Premier League. Is the Champions coming today?
Posted by Diario Deportivo Diez on Monday, May 9, 2022
The future of the world champion in 2018 is not yet defined since, according to the latest that has been known, the striker is still thinking about it since there is a not closed fringe with respect to the player image rights.
As reported by the same Spanish newspaper at the end of April, Kylian Mbappe All that remains is for him to officially communicate his destination, a circumstance that will not arrive before the PSG put the curtain on the season, which will be on May 21 before the Metz. Before that date it will not be publicly pronounced.
There is also talk of a summit in Doha, qatarwhere the possible renewal of the player with the PSG with extremely millionaire figures.