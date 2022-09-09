Kylian Mbappé-Lionel Messi, a shock duo for PSG

Since the start of the season, the MNM is very efficient. Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi are involved in more than 80% of the goals of the Rouge & Bleu. In Ligue 1, the Frenchman and the Brazilian are the top scorers with seven goals, while the two former Barcelonans share the lead in the ranking of the best passers with six goals. Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi have a special relationship on the pitch.

Already four assists from Messi for Mbappé

As Ligue 1 reports on its website, Lionel Messi has made four offers, out of his six this season, to the French international. Of his 20 assists in Ligue 1, 11 were sent to number 7 of PSG. In 28 matches together in Ligue 1 (2243 minutes), the two players exchanged 15 assists (11 from Messi for Mbappé, 4 from Mbappé for Messi). They are the sixth most prolific duo in the league since 2007-2008. The leader of this ranking, the Kylian Mbappé-Neymar duo with 31 assists (17-14). The podium is monopolized by PSG with a second place from the doublet Di Maria-Cavani (21 assists, 17-4). The Di Maria-Mbappé duo placed themselves on the last place of the podium (19 assists, 17-2).

Ranking of the best duos by number of assists exchanged (since 2007/08)

1. Neymar and Kylian Mbappé (PSG): 31 assists (14-17)

2. Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani (PSG): 21 assists (17-4)

3. Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappé (PSG): 19 assists (17-2)

4. Morgan Amalfitano and Kevin Gameiro (FC Lorient): 17 assists (14-3)

5. Andy Delort and Gaëtan Laborde (MHSC): 16 assists (8-8)

6. Mbappé and Messi (PSG): 15 assists (4-11)

7. Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar (OL): 14 assists (6-8)

8.-. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani (PSG): 13 assists (10-3)

9. Yoann Gourcuff and Marouane Chamakh (Bordeaux): 12 assists (10-2)

-. Dimtiri Payet and Florian Thauvin (OM): 12 assists (8-4)

-. Eden Hazard and Gervinho (LOSC): 12 assists (8-4)