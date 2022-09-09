Entertainment

Kylian Mbappé-Lionel Messi, a shock duo for PSG

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Mbappe Messi

Since the start of the season, the MNM is very efficient. Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi are involved in more than 80% of the goals of the Rouge & Bleu. In Ligue 1, the Frenchman and the Brazilian are the top scorers with seven goals, while the two former Barcelonans share the lead in the ranking of the best passers with six goals. Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi have a special relationship on the pitch.

Already four assists from Messi for Mbappé

As Ligue 1 reports on its website, Lionel Messi has made four offers, out of his six this season, to the French international. Of his 20 assists in Ligue 1, 11 were sent to number 7 of PSG. In 28 matches together in Ligue 1 (2243 minutes), the two players exchanged 15 assists (11 from Messi for Mbappé, 4 from Mbappé for Messi). They are the sixth most prolific duo in the league since 2007-2008. The leader of this ranking, the Kylian Mbappé-Neymar duo with 31 assists (17-14). The podium is monopolized by PSG with a second place from the doublet Di Maria-Cavani (21 assists, 17-4). The Di Maria-Mbappé duo placed themselves on the last place of the podium (19 assists, 17-2).

Ranking of the best duos by number of assists exchanged (since 2007/08)

1. Neymar and Kylian Mbappé (PSG): 31 assists (14-17)
2. Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani (PSG): 21 assists (17-4)
3. Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappé (PSG): 19 assists (17-2)
4. Morgan Amalfitano and Kevin Gameiro (FC Lorient): 17 assists (14-3)
5. Andy Delort and Gaëtan Laborde (MHSC): 16 assists (8-8)
6. Mbappé and Messi (PSG): 15 assists (4-11)
7. Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar (OL): 14 assists (6-8)
8.-. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani (PSG): 13 assists (10-3)
9. Yoann Gourcuff and Marouane Chamakh (Bordeaux): 12 assists (10-2)
-. Dimtiri Payet and Florian Thauvin (OM): 12 assists (8-4)
-. Eden Hazard and Gervinho (LOSC): 12 assists (8-4)

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Messi and Neymar take a stray bullet bearing Hazard’s seal

19 seconds ago

Brie Larson and her revealing documentary for Disney +: “I spent years hiding things about myself that I was ashamed of”

10 mins ago

a low-calorie diet like no other!

11 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo’s moving message in tribute to the Queen

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button