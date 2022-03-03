Kylian Mbappé: Marcelo assured that he does not see the Frenchman at Real Madrid | PSG | Transfers | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

He spoke about his future and the topic of the moment at the Bernabéu, Kylian Mbappé. the captain of the Real Madrid Marcelo He stated this Tuesday that he would like to retire in the merengue team, but recalled that “does not decide alone” about his future, in addition to indicating that “lots of months left” to decide the league champion. And he left a ‘bombshell’: he doesn’t see ‘Kiki’ dressed in white.

“My future? I don’t think much further, I go little by little, I think everything has an end, but right now I don’t think about this. It is clear that I want to continue my whole life here at Real Madrid, I would like to retire here, but I am not the one who decides alone”, said the Brazilian defender in statements to the Antena 3 program ‘El Hormiguero’.

Asked about the league title and the six-point lead over second-placed Sevilla, Marcelo assured that “LaLiga is very difficult, there are a lot of months left to try to win it, we are in a good line, we keep working and winning games that are very important. now to follow”, pointed out the 33-year-old footballer, who ends his contract with the Real Madrid next June 30.

“There is a lot left (…) we have already seen many things in football and also out of respect for co-workers. This is not how it starts but how it ends and always respecting the rivalsyes,” he added. Marcelowhich considers “a pride to be captain” the Real Madrid“but not a privilege, it is a responsibility”.

He does not see Mbappé in white

On other topics, Marcelo He said he doesn’t know the future of Mbappe, that’s why you don’t see him dressed in white at the moment, and he said they will have to get through the tie against PSG by themselves. “Not because someone is missing”, he asserted about a hypothetical injury to an important player in the Parisian team.

“I don’t see it because I don’t know the future. I want him to play the second leg and be one hundred percent. Do not wish ill to any player. If we win we have to win for ourselves, not because a player is missing or injured. They all have to be there and may the best win. for the good of football”, he commented.

“For the good of the sport, all the players have to be there”sentenced Marcelo, who could face Sergio Ramos again on March 9. “For me he is an older brother, he helped me a lot in my career, within the club (…) I will always be grateful to him. It would be weird if he played against us, maybe we passed the ball”, he sentenced in a jocular tone.

