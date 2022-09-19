Kylian Mbappé overtook Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi!

What’s next after this ad

This Sunday, PSG won 1-0 against OL. A rather satisfactory meeting for the Parisians in terms of result and content, even if there is one man who did not really shine: Kylian Mbappé. The Bondynois received a sad 3.5 in our notes of the meeting, the worst note of his team. A lot of awkwardness and bad choices in the last meters are to his credit.

But while waiting to see the best Mbappé again, perhaps with the French team, the Parisian star has another reason to smile. According to the site specializing in sports finance Sporticotaken back by AS in particular, the tricolor striker has become the highest paid player on the planet, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammate Lionel Messi.

The biggest salary, by far

The study, which takes into account the salaries of the players (in gross obviously) as well as their income linked to sponsorship contracts, indicates that the French will receive 125 million euros this year. 105 million euros corresponding to his salary – more than double that of the two players mentioned above – to which must be added around 20 million euros of contracts with brands such as Nike, Hublot, Electronic Arts, Dior, Oakley and Sorare , among others.

In terms of sponsorship, however, he remains very far from Cristiano Ronaldo, second on the list, who receives 60 million euros in contracts, more than his salary at Manchester United, valued at 53 million euros annually. Lionel Messi, third on the list, receives 110 million euros a year, 62 of which come from his Parisian salary. Neymar follows this podium, with Salah in fifth place. Note that the second Frenchman on the list is none other than Antoine Griezmann, tenth, with total income of 27.5 million euros. And it will be difficult to dethrone Mbappé in the next few years…