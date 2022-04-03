Sports

Kylian Mbappé pronounces on his future and makes Real Madrid tremble

2022-04-03

After the thrashing of PSG 5-1 against Lorient this Sunday at the close of matchday 30 of Ligue 1, Kylian Mbappe He attended the media and spoke about his future.

“I haven’t made my decision yet, everyone knows I haven’t made my decision. I’m thinking because there are new elements, many things, many parameters, I don’t know”, said the crack of the PSG after his brace against Lorient.

“If I had made my decision, I would say so, I am not accountable to anyone. It is a personal choice. If I made my decision, I say it and I accept it. In the good things and the bad things that I have done, I have always assumed them. I don’t have to hide, I didn’t kill anyone. I want to make the best decision I can,” he continued. Kylianthe great Parisian star.

Mbappe makes it clear that you want to take the time to avoid making the wrong decision about your future.

“I don’t want to be wrong. I want to make the right decision. I know that for people it is a little late, ”she expressed.

Lastly, he made some statements that make the Real Madrid, Well, he does not rule out continuing in the PSG.

“Is there a chance then that he will stay in the PSG?”, They Asked. “Yes, of course,” he replied. Mbappe.

The French striker is left without a contract at the end of the season and the Real Madrid It is the club that most wants to close his signing.

