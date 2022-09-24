Kylian Mbappé – Secret affair with Stella Maxwell

This summer, Stella Maxwell had been talked about because of a more than friendly closeness with Kylian Mbappé, who appeared at her side during an evening. The top suggests that she is simply friends with the footballer.

Since the beginning of her career, the seductive blonde has collaborated with numerous brands, such as Marc Jacobs, Chanel and Fendi.

And last summer, it was outside the catwalks that she was talking about her.

The Belgian would have capsized the heart of Kylian Mbappé, the star striker of Paris Saint-Germain.

Quoted by the magazine “OK! “, she assured that their relationship is friendly. Meeting friends is one of the most enjoyable aspects of his job.

Miley Cyrus’ ex has friends all over the world.

“I was lucky to have the coolest job in the world. Outside of work, I still have the same friends I’ve had for years. But since I travel a lot, I meet new people every day and am as open to new friends as I was before I started working,” she told the publication.

Kylian Mbappé did not speak about the nature of their links, but was delighted to be happy in his private life.

“I am very happy privately and that has a decisive influence. It’s the most important thing and it helps me do well, ”said the football star, who would also have shared the life of Emma Smet, the daughter of David Hallyday and Estelle Lefébure.

