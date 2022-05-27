Kylian Mbappé speaks in Japanese with PSG, his hilarious accent makes the buzz (video)

Kylian Mbappé recently extended his contract under the colors of the PSG until 2025. The world champion preferred to give his agreement to the club of the capital rather than to Real Madrid. In Spain, we do not understand the choice of the former AS Monaco player. But in Paris, he is congratulated for wanting to do more for the Soccer from his country. Kylian Mbappé could also be the next headliner of a brand new project at PSG. The French crack would have set certain conditions to stay at PSG. Among them, having a more French-speaking workforce than now.

Also, Mbappé wants to be at the center of the project, ahead of Neymar Jr and Leo Messi. The three Paris Saint-Germain stars have been talking a lot in recent hours after a promotional video on Japan. We take stock.

Mbappé in Japanese, it’s worth the detour

We know that Kylian Mbappé is comfortable in a lot of languages. Besides French, the French international speaks Spanish, Portuguese and English. Recently, he was invited to promote in video the future PSG tour in Japan this summer. He can be seen speaking in the Japanese language. A rather hilarious outing that has been commented on quite a bit on social networks. We will appreciate in passing the performances of Neymar Jr and Leo Messi. La Pulga is also at the center of attention after a passage that we will describe as expeditious.

Internet users love

The sequence featuring Mbappé speaking in Japanese before this fluency therefore hit the mark, especially on Twitter.

We could see on as comments on the social network to the blue bird :

“Mbappé Kakashi’s Japanese accent is to kill me”

“Hahahahahahahahaha it looks like Nichen kakashi”

“They replaced madara uchiha with mbappe uchiha”

“Why does Messi seem so determined? Looks like he’s going there to piss off”

“the beginning of his sentence sounds like the North Korean dictator Kim jong un”

“Always good to remember that Gaï 8 doors strikes down all versions of Kakashi”

“Mbappé seriously, too much”

“the bappon they will have to tell us how much they are in his head huh”

PSG should soon experience a turbulent summer transfer window.

The club could announce the arrival of Luis Campos as sporting director in place of Leonardo. Mauricio Pochettino’s place is also in danger. On the side of the players, we announce approaches for Paul Pogba, Aurélien Tchouameni, Hugo Ekitike or Ousmane Dembélé. While knowing that PSG will also have to sell a lot of players in order to rebalance its workforce. A project that will animate the mercatos gazettes during the off-season.

