Kylie and Kendall Jenner on desert escape at the $5,300-a-night resort

If Kendall is more shy in front of the camera and shows practically only the fairytale landscape that is the background to their adventure, Kylie thinks about sending followers the images of the dream structure in which they are staying. It is a resort nestled in the scenic Utha desert, not far from the Arizona border, with a “park” of almost 250 hectares available to guests. Of the 34 suites, six have private pools. In addition, the spa area houses sauna, turkish bath, calidarium and frigidarium, all with a breathtaking view. The two Jenner sisters, with all their family, are true regulars: even Kourtney Kardashian he stayed at the property and Kim chose it as the location for his 37th birthday. But it is not the only VIPs who have been enchanted by the place: Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus they chose it in the past to escape from the daily routine.

Kylie and Kendall, in the company of some friends and little Stormi, took advantage of all the opportunities offered by the place. They set off exploring the surroundings between walks among the rocks and reckless climbing, but they also enjoyed the private pool. Especially the smaller of the two went wild soaking in the tub, offering fans an “exclusive” view of her explosive décolleté highlighted by a green costume with a dizzying neckline.

